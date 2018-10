View this post on Instagram

Salmón G U R U 🙌🏽 Givenchy said it best, " Luxury is in each Detail. " • And within detail, lies love!!! •.•.•.•.•.•.•.•.•.•.•.•.•.•.•.•.•.•.•.•.•.•.•.•.•.• There is something so spectacular to sip on and fully experience such a completed crafted cocktail. ••• From the unique and bizarre glassware, to the plentiful array of flavor components and concoctions, and finished with the perfect presentation of a complimenting garnish …. ugh a true masterpiece, work of art, that fixates almost all of your senses at once!!! ••• If you are ever in Madrid … you have to go to @salmonguru !!! And thank you @yeraymonforte for this recommendation!!! They do not disappoint! 🍹👌🏽😘