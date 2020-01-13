El próximo 13 de febrero se llevará adelante la edición número 23 de los DICE Awards, los premios de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Interactivas, en el marco de una nueva cumbre de DICE (Diseñar, Innovar, Comunicar, Entretener, por sus siglas en inglés).
Un total de 65 videojuegos del 2019 recibieron nominaciones en esta nueva edición de los DICE Awards. Death Stranding, la nueva obra de Hideo Kojima, y Control, el más reciente título de Remedy Entertainment, encabezan la lista de juegos más nominados con ocho menciones para cada uno. Entre otros nominados destacados se encuentra Untitled Goose Game, que fue nominado en cuatro categorías, incluyendo Juego del Año.
Varios títulos independientes comparten categoría con grandes tanques comerciales, por lo que se espera que haya algunas sorpresas cuando se entreguen los galardones en exactamente un mes. Luego de los DICE Awards, en marzo será el turno de la entrega de los GDC Awards, que también cuenta con mucha presencia de Death Stranding en las distintas categorías.
A continuación, la lista completa de nominaciones:
JUEGO DEL AÑO
Control
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Untitled Goose Game
JUEGO DE ACCIÓN DEL AÑO
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
Devil May Cry 5
Gears 5
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
JUEGO DE AVENTURAS DEL AÑO
Death Stranding
Luigi's Mansion 3
Resident Evil 2
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
JUEGO FAMILIAR DEL AÑO
A Short Hike
DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2
Ring Fit Adventure
Super Mario Maker 2
Yoshi's Crafted World
JUEGO DE PELEA DEL AÑO
Dead or Alive 6
Jump Force
Mortal Kombat 11
Samurai Shodown
JUEGO DE CARRERAS DEL AÑO
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
DiRT Rally 2.0
F1 2019
Mario Kart Tour
Trials Rising
RPG DEL AÑO
Disco Elysium
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Kingdom Hearts III
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield
The Outer Worlds
JUEGO DEPORTIVO DEL AÑO
FIFA 20
Madden NFL 20
MLB The Show 19
NBA 2k20
NHL 20
JUEGO DE ESTRATEGIA/SIMULACIÓN DEL AÑO
Anno 1800
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Oxygen Not Included
Slay The Spire
Total War: Three Kingdoms
LOGRO TÉCNICO DE REALIDAD INMERSIVA
Asgard's Wrath
Blood & Truth
Pistol Whip
Stormland
Westworld Awakening
JUEGO DEL AÑO EN REALIDAD INMERSIVA
Asgard's Wrath
Blood & Truth
Pistol Whip
The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
Trover Saves the Universe
LOGRO EXCEPCIONAL PARA UN JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE
A Short Hike
Disco Elysium
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Untitled Goose Game
WHAT THE GOLF?
JUEGO PORTÁTIL DEL AÑO
Call of Duty: Mobile
GRINDSTONE
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Sky: Children of the Light
WHAT THE GOLF?
JUEGO ONLINE DEL AÑO
Apex Legends
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
Tetris 99
Wargroove
LOGRO SOBRESALIENTE EN DISEÑO DE JUEGO
Baba is You
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Slay the Spire
LOGRO SOBRESALIENTE EN DIRECCIÓN
A Short Hike
Control
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Untitled Goose Game
LOGRO SOBRESALIENTE EN ANIMACIÓN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Days Gone
Death Stranding
Devil May Cry 5
Luigi's Mansion 3
LOGRO SOBRESALIENTE EN DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Concrete Genie
Control
Death Stranding
Resident Evil 2
LOGRO SOBRESALIENTE EN PERSONAJE
Control (Jesse Faden)
Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)
Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)
Untitled Goose Game (The Goose)
LOGRO SOBRESALIENTE EN COMPOSICIÓN DE MÚSICA ORIGINAL
Arise: A Simple Story
Control
Erica
Golem
Mortal Kombat 11
LOGRO SOBRESALIENTE EN DISEÑO DE AUDIO
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Death Stranding
Mortal Kombat 11
Resident Evil 2
Sayonara Wild Hearts
LOGRO SOBRESALIENTE EN HISTORIA
Control
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Telling Lies
The Outer Worlds
LOGRO TÉCNICO SOBRESALIENTE
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Concrete Genie
Control
Death Stranding
Metro Exodus