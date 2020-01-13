El próximo 13 de febrero se llevará adelante la edición número 23 de los DICE Awards, los premios de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Interactivas, en el marco de una nueva cumbre de DICE (Diseñar, Innovar, Comunicar, Entretener, por sus siglas en inglés).

Un total de 65 videojuegos del 2019 recibieron nominaciones en esta nueva edición de los DICE Awards. Death Stranding, la nueva obra de Hideo Kojima, y Control, el más reciente título de Remedy Entertainment, encabezan la lista de juegos más nominados con ocho menciones para cada uno. Entre otros nominados destacados se encuentra Untitled Goose Game, que fue nominado en cuatro categorías, incluyendo Juego del Año.

Varios títulos independientes comparten categoría con grandes tanques comerciales, por lo que se espera que haya algunas sorpresas cuando se entreguen los galardones en exactamente un mes. Luego de los DICE Awards, en marzo será el turno de la entrega de los GDC Awards, que también cuenta con mucha presencia de Death Stranding en las distintas categorías.

A continuación, la lista completa de nominaciones:

JUEGO DEL AÑO

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

JUEGO DE ACCIÓN DEL AÑO

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Devil May Cry 5

Gears 5

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

JUEGO DE AVENTURAS DEL AÑO

Death Stranding

Luigi's Mansion 3

Resident Evil 2

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

JUEGO FAMILIAR DEL AÑO

A Short Hike

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2

Yoshi's Crafted World

JUEGO DE PELEA DEL AÑO

Dead or Alive 6

Jump Force

Mortal Kombat 11

Samurai Shodown

JUEGO DE CARRERAS DEL AÑO

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

DiRT Rally 2.0

F1 2019

Mario Kart Tour

Trials Rising

RPG DEL AÑO

Disco Elysium

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Kingdom Hearts III

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield

The Outer Worlds

JUEGO DEPORTIVO DEL AÑO

FIFA 20

Madden NFL 20

MLB The Show 19

NBA 2k20

NHL 20

JUEGO DE ESTRATEGIA/SIMULACIÓN DEL AÑO

Anno 1800

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Oxygen Not Included

Slay The Spire

Total War: Three Kingdoms

LOGRO TÉCNICO DE REALIDAD INMERSIVA

Asgard's Wrath

Blood & Truth

Pistol Whip

Stormland

Westworld Awakening

JUEGO DEL AÑO EN REALIDAD INMERSIVA

Asgard's Wrath

Blood & Truth

Pistol Whip

The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets

Trover Saves the Universe

LOGRO EXCEPCIONAL PARA UN JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE

A Short Hike

Disco Elysium

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Untitled Goose Game

WHAT THE GOLF?

JUEGO PORTÁTIL DEL AÑO

Call of Duty: Mobile

GRINDSTONE

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sky: Children of the Light

WHAT THE GOLF?

JUEGO ONLINE DEL AÑO

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Tetris 99

Wargroove

LOGRO SOBRESALIENTE EN DISEÑO DE JUEGO

Baba is You

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Slay the Spire

LOGRO SOBRESALIENTE EN DIRECCIÓN

A Short Hike

Control

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

LOGRO SOBRESALIENTE EN ANIMACIÓN

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Days Gone

Death Stranding

Devil May Cry 5

Luigi's Mansion 3

LOGRO SOBRESALIENTE EN DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

LOGRO SOBRESALIENTE EN PERSONAJE

Control (Jesse Faden)

Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)

Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)

Untitled Goose Game (The Goose)

LOGRO SOBRESALIENTE EN COMPOSICIÓN DE MÚSICA ORIGINAL

Arise: A Simple Story

Control

Erica

Golem

Mortal Kombat 11

LOGRO SOBRESALIENTE EN DISEÑO DE AUDIO

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Death Stranding

Mortal Kombat 11

Resident Evil 2

Sayonara Wild Hearts

LOGRO SOBRESALIENTE EN HISTORIA

Control

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Telling Lies

The Outer Worlds

LOGRO TÉCNICO SOBRESALIENTE

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Metro Exodus


