Attorney Margarita Cabello assured that it is not possible to appoint an ad hoc registrar to replace Alexander Vega

The presidential elections are getting closer and several political fronts have expressed their disagreement with the work being done by Registrar Alexander Vega after what happened in the legislative elections of March 19, in which more than a million votes appeared after the pre-count. It is for this reason that several of these political groups heeded the call of Prosecutor Margarita Cabello and met in the entity.

Concerns, concerns and proposals for guarantees for the presidential elections that will take place on 29 May were expressed there. At that meeting, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation was also asked to suspend the national registrar, Alexander Vega, one of those accused of generating a credibility crisis in the Registry Office.

Representatives of the different electoral campaigns expressed their concern about the upcoming elections, the lack of payment of resources for some campaigns, lack of mechanisms to ensure the personal integrity of candidates and the insecurity in the regions that could limit the exercise of the right to vote.

“Institutionality will continue to be strong, legitimized and working towards transparency and guarantees, both for political campaigns and citizens,” Cabello said after almost four hours of meeting. He also took stock and highlighted some of the conclusions reached with the different political fronts.

One of the big questions on the table was the possibility of suspending national registrar Alexander Vega, who is under preliminary investigation by the Attorney General's Office due to irregularities in the past legislative elections. On this, Cabello replied: “We cannot appoint an ad hoc registrar for now. We're in the testing stage. Today the Registrar's Office sent us a full report on the work plan for the 42-day presidential campaign. All these tests, after that analysis, we will decide according to the rules whether a suspension is appropriate.”

On the other hand, and despite the many concerns and concerns on the part of the candidates and their vice-presidential formulas ahead of the elections that will take place in a little more than a month. The General Registrar of the Nation reported on the changes to the E-14 forms and the card for the presidential elections.

As previously announced by Registrar Alexander Vega, Form E-14 will now feature larger boxes and color photographs of presidential candidates. This aims to make it much easier for voting juries to carry out the pre-counting and thus avoid errors in the marking of the boxes, something that, according to the entity, affected the results at the time of counting in the past legislative elections.

Some of the changes requested by the different political campaigns were made to the electoral cards and were approved by the National Electoral Council (CNE). Candidates will have larger photographs, color logosymbols and the printing of these will be done on eco-friendly paper. On the other hand, more than 700,000 voting juries will be selected in the draw and it will be ensured that “all the members of the polling stations are distributed in a heterogeneous manner, with different political affiliations, and the juries nominated by political campaigns will be prioritized,” said the Registrar's Office.

