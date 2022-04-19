70 free workshops you can take in CDMX: yoga, dance, herbalism, literary creation and more

The Government of Mexico City, together with the Ministry of Culture, invite you to register for more than 70 free workshops in Faro Indios Verdes, this place aims to provide artistic training through free courses, cultural goods and services free of charge. Visual arts, performing arts, popular arts, theater, music, language, crafts, literature, health, wellness, information and communication technologies are some courses that you can apply to by filling out this Google form https://t.co/zk6C9pjNdX, the link will be available Monday to Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm.

It is only possible to register for three workshops, provided that the schedules are not mixed. Registration is from April 11 and ends on April 20, 2022. The period of the workshops ends on July 17, 2022. The Lighthouse Network of the Ministry of Culture of Mexico City invites adults and children to participate in these activities, which aim to promote community development and the exercise of cultural rights.

El interior de Faro Indios Verdes, donde se encuentran las aulas para tomar los distintos talleres. Foto de https://www.cultura.cdmx.gob.mx/https://www.cultura.cdmx.gob.mx/

The place is located on Avenida Huitzilihuitl number 51, in the Santa Isabel Tola neighborhood in the Gustavo A. Madero mayor's office. If for some reason you were unable to register virtually, there is the option that you will attend the place with the following documentation: black and white or color children's photograph, a copy of your official identification (if you are a minor, a copy of the parent's or guardian's ID will be required), you can also contact this telephone for more information 55 57816900.

Faro Indios Verdes has consolidated itself in ten years as the most important cultural space in the north. “Our priority is to offer a wide variety of workshops, as our community is also diverse in age, background and taste. This variety is what gives wealth and life to the venue,” said Christian López Vega, educational coordinator.

Entrada principal de Faro Indios Verdes. Foto: https://www.somoselmedio.com/

Some of the face-to-face workshops: Children's drawing, Playing with recycling, Ceramics, Music and movement, Content creation for social networks. Folk dance, Dubbing and character creation, Classical guitar, Breaking, Piano, Mental well-being, Literary creation, Yoga, Traditional and herbal medicine, Community audiovisual production.

Some of the virtual workshops: Plastic Arts, Literary Creation, Art with Recycled Materials, Yoga at Home, Popular Singing, Cartonery, Contemporary Dance, Audiovisual Production for Music, Making Music Videos, Puppets with Recycled Material, Drawing, Mexican Sign Language.

Fuente en el patio dentro de las instalaciones de Faro Indios Verdes. Foto: https://media.timeout.com/

Recommendations

Workshops can be virtual or face-to-face.

The virtual ones will be through the platforms Jitsi, Google Meet, Classroom, Zoom and Facebook.

For in-person workshops, you must attend the classrooms of Faro Indios Verdes.

If you have already registered virtually, it will not be necessary to bring your documentation in person.

If the workshop you're interested in doesn't appear on the list, it's because there is no more space.

Once you are in the registry, you need to verify all your data before submitting the form.

The space is limited so you must enter the email correctly to avoid problems with registration.

By email you will receive the confirmation and additional details of the workshop.

Minors must be accompanied by an adult during the sessions.

You can follow Faro Indios Verdes on Twitter, where they constantly publish calls for courses, cultural activities and also for to know any updates on these workshops.

