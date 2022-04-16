Gustavo Petro dedicated a new tweet to Federico Gutiérrez: “The candidate of the 'accused'”

Gustavo Petro has been the subject of conversation in recent days thanks to his proposal for “social forgiveness”, used in the context of his brother, Juan Fernando,'s visit to former congressman Iván Moreno to La Picota prison in Bogotá.

Social networks were soon divided by what is represented by the fact that someone so close to Petro was visiting a prisoner for corruption. On the one hand, they supported the position of the progressive leader, and, on the other, they condemned his words with strong arguments, trending the issue mainly on Twitter.

Well, in networks, which usually serve as the most immediate means of communication that presidential candidates have to propose their ideas for voting, both have been launching indirect in recent days.

Federico had posted, on Friday night, a tweet in which he said that he “never committed a crime, another did”. Although the message was not addressed to anyone in particular, Petro decided this Saturday to respond to those words with a retweet in which he wrote: “The candidate of the 'Accused'”.

So far the candidate of the Team for Colombia has not spoken. Petro's words would allegedly have to do with the ratification of the Constitutional Court as the accused of former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez for alleged procedural fraud and bribery of witnesses.

At different times, it has been expressed from different parts that the former mayor of Medellín would be the candidate of Uribism, statements that the same candidate has repeatedly come out to deny.

The race to get to Casa de Nariño also concerns other candidates, such as Ingrid Betancourt, John Milton Rodríguez, Sergio Fajardo, Enrique Gómez and Rodolfo Hernández, although according to a recent survey conducted by the National Consulting Center (CNC) for the CM& news program, Gustavo Petro and Federico Gutiérrez are the ones who add the most percentage of citizens' intention to vote with 34% and 23% respectively.

These days everyone develops their strategies to reach more people and convince them to vote for them in different parts of the country. Even through their vice-presidential formulas who are responsible for publicizing the political project they intend for the next 4 years for Colombia.

The first presidential round will be held on May 29, when, according to Petro. he will seek to win to avoid the second round, which would be scheduled a month later.

Soon, Colombians will have to choose the proposals that suit them best for the near future, being some of the most important issues: inflation, insecurity, the fight against drugs, the environment, the peace process with the ELN, education, mobility, among others.

