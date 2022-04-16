Crime in Puente Piedra: plainclothes police killed two criminals who tried to assault him

Attempted assault occurred in the district of Puente Piedra, in the Zapallal area, which culminated in two deceased criminals. A PNP officer, who has not been released his name, killed the armed thugs on a linear motorcycle, when they tried to storm him a few meters from his home. The incident occurred this afternoon of Friday, April 15, during Holy Week.

According to information from Channel N, the rackers approached the officer to commit the assault, when he reacted with reflexes to use his firearm. The policeman wore civilian clothes, as he was on his way back to his home. The subjects did not realize that the officer was also armed and reacted late to the gunfire that led to his death.

It is known that one of the criminals died on the spot and the second during the transfer to a hospital. So far, the identity of the deceased is not known and the injured party has not received any injuries or injuries during the confrontation that attracted the attention of the residents of the area.

It was reported that after the shooting, police personnel from the Zapallal police station approached the scene to seal off the area. The proceedings of the experts and the Public Prosecutor's Office have already been carried out. At the scene, the motorcycle was left lying on the ground, which was the vehicle where the criminals moved to try to commit the assault.

The Peruvian National Police, through its Twitter account, reported on the incident. “Two suspected criminals were killed by our police force when they tried to assault him by armed forces, in Puente Piedra. On the spot, legal proceedings are carried out together with staff of the @FiscaliaPeru,” he wrote.

La PNP informó sobre lo ocurrido en Puente Piedra, donde un oficial vestido de civil abatió a dos delincuentes que buscaban asaltarlo a mano armada. Captura: Twitter.

FIRE IN PIEDRA BRIDGE

Last month, a fire broke out in a motorcycle workshop that left three injured. It was around 5 a.m. The place is located on 4th street in the Los Naranjos area, near the cemetery in the area and the School of Non-Commissioned Officers of the National Police of Peru. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the Fire Department said they saw the three people at the scene.

These people were then taken to the Puente Piedra Hospital. To give more details of the event, Lenny Vasquez, representative of the district municipality, spoke with TV Peru.

“The three wounded who have been taken to the Puente Piedra Hospital with the paramedical staff. They are in emergency, we are waiting for the first report of their status,” he said.

On the location of the premises, it was located in an industrial area where there are mechanical workshops, warehouses, factories that are on the border with the North Pan-American. “What happens is that it limits and we are going to find that in several places, not only in Puente Piedra,” said the representative of the municipality.

Regarding the oversight of establishments like this, Lenny Vasquez stated that when they seek to control clandestine or unlicensed warehouses there are no laws that allow them to enter or close the premises.

“Most of these places are licensed, they have a certificate, but there are always some who always want to be in the informality. Our urban management does a permanent job of oversight and in many cases we encounter these problems,” he said.

