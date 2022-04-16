A former UFC star revealed that her life changed after launching her own erotic content site

Paige VanZant knew how to be one of the fighters with the most fans in the UFC despite not having won any titles in the mixed martial arts company (MMA). As she acknowledges it, it was the sexualization of her figure that allowed her to join followers and that is why she demanded from the president of the combat company, Dana White, a larger contract to continue climbing to the octagon. After not reaching an agreement, in 2020 he left there and entered into a new project.

“Being a free agent at the age of 26... I was very young. It was distressing to learn that he was leaving the power of combat sports. But now I know it was the best decision I ever made,” he said in dialogue with the MMA Fighting portal. The 28-year-old American then created her own erotic content site: “I'm not with OnlyFans. It's PaigeFanzant.com and it's my own website and I have a lot of control over what happens there. It's basically me doing exclusive things. I am proud to say that I am part of that.”

The athlete confessed that she had long wanted to venture into this type of venture, but her own prejudices ended up holding her back: “I didn't want to put myself in a position where I would lose commercial opportunities because of having an exclusive content site, but I feel like they already see me as a sex symbol in the world of sports. It could also have the monetization behind it. I wanted to do it on my own terms.”

VanZant, who won five fights in the UFC and lost four, the last one against Brazilian Amanda Ribas in July 2020, detailed that currently the profits she makes on the site allow her to have a good life: “I was in the UFC for six years, I have been fighting for eight years and it is finally paying off.” He added: “I work hard for my body. I work hard for who I am, and there is a side of me that is extremely feminine and I can share it on my fan site. Now I think it's becoming much more acceptable.”

Paige VanZante decidió monetizar el contenido de su sitio

On its site, those who register and subscribe to view, will be able to find exclusive photos and videos, but also audio clips, oriented for adults. “I'm sharing everything I want. It's my website, it's my experience. It's for the fans. A lot of people have asked me to do something like this, the exclusive content site, and it's a place where I can communicate one-on-one with absolutely all my subscribers.”

Despite this, he has not abandoned his career in MMA, he currently competes in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and has also made some appearances in professional wrestling. For the time being, he has managed to achieve balance between these two worlds: “This year was finally worth it and I feel comfortable with my life.” On the economic side, there is no doubt that he made the right decision: “I am now making more money in a month than in my entire contract with BKFC. It's pretty crazy.”

In addition, he was happy that in recent times his gaze has changed regarding erotic content, which is increasingly sold by celebrities: “Before, OnlyFans looked more like porn stars. It was a little more X-rated, just the public view. I'm not saying that's really what people have there, but I wanted to do it my way. I wanted to do it professionally and have my own website and that's what I've done.”

