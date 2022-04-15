Video: DIM fails to win at home against 9 de Octubre and equals 1-1 by Copa Sudamericana

On the night of this Thursday, April 14, Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM) was able to make his home debut in the group stage of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana Conmebol. The Colombian representative of “the other half of glory” received at the Atanasio Girardot stadium the club 9 de Octubre FC of Ecuador.

The duel began at 7:30pm Colombian time and these were the payrolls of both teams in the group E duel where Internacional de Porto Alegre and Guaireña FC of Paraguay are also:

DIM: 4-4-2 (DT: Julio Avelino Comesaña)

Luis Vasquez; Juan Guillermo Arboleda, Juan Mosquera, Andres Cadavid, German Gutierrez; Vladimir Hernandez, David Loaiza, Adrian Arregui, Jaen Pineda; Luciano Pons, Felipe Pardo.

OCTOBER 9 FC: 4-2-3-1 (DT: Juan Carlos Leon)

Jorge Pinos; Marcos Canga, Kevin Becerra, Manuel Erasmo Lucas, Geovanny Nazareno; Jose Cazares, Renny Jaramillo; Mauro Da Luz, Danny Luna, Ricardo Phillips; Newton.

Felipe Pardo tried the goal from outside the box in minute 3, but sent a left-handed shot that was too high that did not pose any danger to the Guayaquil team.

The Poderoso's goal was violated again with an early goal. This time it was minute 5, in a set-piece action charged by Danny Luna at the back post and that central defender Manuel Erasmo Lucas was able to connect unmarked in the air to score the 0-1 of the night as follows:

Manuel Erasmo Lucas scored the first goal of the match at Atanasio Girardot after capitalizing on a stop ball center by Danny Luna/(Courtesy: DirecTV Sports)

Medellin was able to react to the Ecuadorian onslaught in the 9th minute after catching a rebound from Luciano Pons in a series of defensive errors by Ecuadorians when it came to clearing a ball in the small area. The Paisa squad did not give up their pressure and managed to equalize the actions at home in the following way thanks to striker Vladimir Hernandez:

The number 16 of the DIM, took advantage of a rebound left by goalkeeper Jorge Pinos after saving a shot by Luciano Pons/(Courtesy: DirecTV Sports)

In the 35th minute, Felipe Pardo was injured after sending a high right hand into the area of 9 de Octubre. The former Olympiacos player took the adductor and immediately asked the coaching staff for the change. In his place, the attacker Bryan Castrillón entered a minute later.

KEEP READING: