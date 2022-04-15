Pharaoh Love Shady and the time he cried as he recalled the extreme poverty he suffered before fame

From Peru to the world. Pharaoh Love Shady has established himself as one of the rappers of the moment. His latest “tiradera” against Puerto Rican singer Residente, titled “Rip [R] esentido (Freestyle session #13)”, has more than 4 million views on YouTube, becoming thus in one of the urban artists of the moment. However, its beginnings were humble.

Jesús Valle Choque, real name of Pharaón Love Shady, was born on July 25, 2000 in Arequipa; he is the son of a farming family. It is known that after finishing school, he devoted himself to singing on public buses in exchange for money. He also worked as a street vendor to support his family, as he has 6 siblings about whom little or almost nothing is known. He did everything with the dream of becoming famous one day.

That's how the 21-year-old Arequipa saw the possibility of showing himself to the world on the Internet and started uploading videos to Youtube. In 2019, he released his first song song “Without a condom” and the rest is history. It went viral on social media and artists like Ozuna, Nicki Nicole and J Balvin have given it their support. Recently, Residente declared himself a fan of his.

However, Pharaoh Love Shady has never forgotten his humble roots. In an interview conducted by Maiky Backstage in 2019, the Peruvian artist broke down when asked about his origins. “Fara, what social status do you come from?” , they asked him, to which he replied with shock: “From the lowest neighborhood, from the street. I've suffered enough. Oh, I've suffered enough to get there (here). To remember everything that has cost me, I want to shed tears of happiness.”

“Ugh, he knocked me down (the question). The memory that has touched me... is immense. How difficult it has cost me. Since the first time I started, there was no one to help me. I've been hungry. I remember it with happiness and also with (sadness). This question has touched my heart. I'm a sentimental person, I'm not always tough,” she said tearfully.

WHAT DID PHARAOH LOVE SHADY SAY AFTER THE RESIDENT'S RESPONSE?

Since Residente left J Balvin “badly off” with his “shooter” in BZRP Music Sessions 49, the rapper of Arequipa origin came to the defense of the performer of “What more then” when he considered that the Puerto Rican did all this media confrontation to excel in the industry.

But no one imagined that Residente would respond to our compatriot after hearing the “tiradera” he dedicated to him. “You're the best. I'm your fan. He keeps getting hard and writing,” the Puerto Rican told the Peruvian on his social network, generating all kinds of reactions on the platform.

Pharaoh Love Shady did not hesitate to respond to former 13th Street. Although he thanked him for the gesture, he indicated that he had not exploited his full potential. “Thank you for accepting it, it's good to add one more fan. I've always hit it hard and that's only 13% of my potential,” he replied.

It should be noted that Pharaoh Love Shady has other songs that have gone viral, such as “I am handsome”, “I last 2 hours”, “Panocha Remix”, “Oh, me vengo”, “Sin condom”, “I am happy”, among others. He has gone on to work with Puerto Rican rappers Jon Z and Ele A el Dominio and with Kevvo. He also appeared in the virtual concert “Trap Live Peru 2020″, produced by Black Records.

