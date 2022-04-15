Minister for Women, Diana Miloslavich, arrived in Chiclayo to support the family of little Damaris

Diana Miloslavich, Minister for Women, reported that she is already in the city of Chiclayo to provide emotional support and support the family of the child under 3 who was raped by 48-year-old Juan Antonio Enríquez García, who will spend 9 months in pre-trial detention in Chiclayo prison as a first step.

After her arrival in the “City of Friendship”, the holder of this portfolio, welcomed the action of the judiciary and its prompt action to send 9 months of pretrial detention to a subject who confessed to committing the double crime against the girl.

“I am in the city of Chiclayo to accompany Damaris and his family at this time. We welcome the rapid action of the justice system and hope that the process will be speedy. We will do our best to ensure that their recovery takes place in the best possible conditions,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

In this regard, Miloslavich Tupac reported that he is working together with Defense Minister José Gavidia and Justice Minister Felix Chero to address the case.

Protests in the Judiciary: they call for justice for Damaris.

“We are working intersectorally together with Ministers José Luis Gavidia and Felix Chero to continue the attention of this outrageous case,” he said.

It is worth mentioning that in recent hours, #JusticiaParaDamaris became a trend on social networks, given this, many voices were asking for the death penalty for the 'Chiclayo Monster'. As is known, this case has caused indignation and rejection by Peruvians.

“Every day we witness the heightened situation of violence and danger to which girls and adolescents are exposed in our country. We demand life imprisonment for rapists and abusers, with no option for appeals and without benefits,” wrote Families United for Justice, a collective of relatives of femicide victims seeking access to justice and civil redress, as described on their Twitter account.

INTERROGATION

During the interrogation, the defendant admitted that he had abducted the minor. When asked about the girl's whereabouts, she indicated that the girl was in block F, lot 19, of the Santuario urbanization, in El Cercado de Chiclayo.

The discovery of the minor was achieved after 12 hours of searching. The police arrived at the property that would be owned by the mother of the alleged abductor, the little girl was found on the second floor, in a room, lying on cardboard and showing signs of being outraged. The girl was taken to the police unit to pass the legal medical examination, in order to be evaluated. Damaris' state of health is stable and she is hospitalized in the Almanzor Aguinaga hospital in EsSalud.

It is worth mentioning that the National Police initiated Operation Siege, after the parents reported the incident to the Family Police, which immediately referred the proceedings to the Criminal Investigation Division (Divincri) of Chiclayo.

For their part, Congressmen Lady Camones and Marleny Portero demanded that the authorities “live up to the position they hold.”

“In the face of the disappearance of a minor, the authorities must act in a fast manner; and, in the face of reprehensible acts such as what happened in Chiclayo, the miserable must be firmly punished. For D.N.F.C., for his family, and for our children. We demand justice! ”, wrote the congresswoman fujimorist.

KEEP READING







