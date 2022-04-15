Marcela Mar sentenced Gustavo Petro: “It's going to cost him the elections”

The controversy surrounding presidential candidate Gustavo Petro's proposal for “social forgiveness” continues on social networks, which has received all kinds of criticism. One of them came from the renowned Colombian actress, Marcela Mar.

In his opinion on social networks, he began by stating: “What does the forgiveness of war and the implementation of the peace accords have to do with forgiving corrupt people who have not returned what was stolen? Forgiveness is an individual and intimate act, if it is social-collective it requires the repentance of the counterpart for acquittal.”

In the face of some responses from Internet users, Marcela was more incisive when it came to denying Iván Moreno the famous “social pardon”.

Así publicó la actriz colombiana en sus redes sociales. Foto: Twitter @marcelamar07

Although he had already commented on the idea a while ago, his brother Juan Fernando Petro's conversation with Iván Moreno at La Picota prison in Bogotá did not look good.

Petro replied that his brother went to visit Iván Moreno, former mayor of Bucaramanga and former congressman convicted in the hiring carousel case, as well as one of the natural heirs of the flags of the National Popular Alliance — the party of Gustavo Rojas Pinilla, his grandfather, whose defeat in the presidential election of 1970 caused the formation of the M-19 guerrilla, which Petro integrated.

The left-wing candidate then affirmed that Moreno “is not a narco, he is not parapolitical: he is corrupt or he was corrupt, he is in a very interesting process from a personal point of view; you can go there and talk to him and check it out”.

He added that the reason for Juan Fernando Petro's visit to Iván Moreno was due to a proposal for social pardon in which the convicted person, who considers himself politically persecuted, wants to participate from prison.

After the controversy that the candidate Gustavo Petro's proposal for “social pardon” has aroused, the member of the Historical Pact published a video in which he clarified the rumors that have emerged on social networks about a mass outflow of prisoners convicted of corruption within his government plan.

My Government programme does not envisage a reform of justice based on the reduction of sentences. We have defended the autonomy of the judicial branch and its empowerment to the fullest. No amnesty or pardon is proposed as we are now being framed.

He also assured that he rejects the “clumsy idea” of the search for reconciliation to a “reduction of penalties for the corrupt” and assured that he will not do so “even in a nightmare” would it occur to reduce penalties for the corrupt, Petro said.

“Other rivals if you have them as allies and ready to wield power. We are those corrupt condemned prisoners,” said the candidate, who recalled in the video that the investigations he did as a senator led many to prison.

Petro recalled that the people with whom they try to link him are characters “defeated” without any political wealth “who thinks that he seeks to benefit those who I myself helped to imprison, if not those who do have real relations with paramilitarism, corruption and drug trafficking.”

My life has been built on the real fight against corruption, at the cost of the unity of my family and my very existence.

KEEP READING: