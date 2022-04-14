Prosecutor investigating Keiko Fujimori gives details of the theft of his laptop

Prosecutor investigating Keiko Fujimori has his laptop stolen.

Within two weeks of the theft of her laptop, prosecutor Paulina Roque shared details of what was the theft of an important tool for her investigation against Keiko Fujimori. In conversation with the press, the prosecutor confirmed that, given the state how her department looked, the criminals would have broken in with the sole mission of stealing her work tool where she keeps vital information.

“I found that the plate was completely lifted, violated and violated with some device that would allow access to be broken,” the prosecutor told Latina Noticias. The incident happened on April 1 while he was conducting a diligence in which the husband of Keiko Fujimori, the investigated Mark Vito, participated. The exact time at which the wrongdoers broke into his home is not known, but it is believed that it would have happened while the aforementioned diligence was being carried out in which Vito Villanela's lawyer was also taking place.

Roque pointed out that “because of the way the rooms were, they were looking for something. They didn't take anything, we saw that nothing was missing from the apartment.” The only possession stolen was the laptop where, according to Latina, vital information had been kept to remedy some of the observations highlighted by the judiciary about the cocktails case in which Keiko Fujimori is involved.

Among the events that drew attention after what happened was that there was no struggle at the main door of the condominium, a totally different scenario from the door that gave direct access to the house.

On the effects that theft would have on fiscal work, José Domingo Pérez said that “it will delay, but it will not be an excuse for the prosecution to continue its work.” Regarding the observations made by the Judiciary, he assured that these are facts that occur in all processes, “especially when they are complex, when there are a significant number of accused. There are always aspects that need to be corrected or clarified through rectification.”

SECURITY MEASURES

Faced with what happened, Prosecutor Roque y Pérez informed their superior, Rafael Vela Barba, of what had happened and suggested that the necessary measures be provided to precaution tax personnel and somehow guarantee the security of the processing of information. “It makes me a little afraid for myself, because I feel more protected within the entity than outside it. Let's hope that the institution can dictate appropriate measures and provide us with more protection,” Prosecutor Roque told La República.

“This would be an event that would attempt to obstruct the investigations of the Lava Jato Task Force related to corruption offences involving officials and the Odebrecht company,” the prosecutor added. One of the dangers after the robbery is the safety of the 35 protected witnesses and 16 effective collaborators. According to the prosecutor, those who now have the laptop could know the information that lawyers exchanged with the prosecutor.

“On the laptop (of prosecutor Paulina Roque) there was confidential information about the investigation and prosecution against Keiko Fujimori and the political party Fuerza Popular. Paulina Roque only sees the case of Keiko Fujimori and the effective collaborators,” said prosecutor José Domingo Pérez. He also stressed that the purpose of the robbery is intended to generate concern among the team that drives the investigation. “It is obvious that there is not only relevant information on the laptop. There are also the own communications that Prosecutor Roque has had with the representatives of the defense of the protected witnesses and persons who had undergone effective collaboration,” he added.

