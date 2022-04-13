This is how Angela Aguilar responded to those who called her “rude” for not thanking an older adult

After staying in the eye of the hurricane for several days due to the leak of several photographs with her partner Gussy Lau, the famous Mexican-American singer Ángela Aguilar appeared again in front of the camera, where she gave her version of events regarding another of her most recent controversies.

Well, last March, netizens lashed out against the minor of the Aguilar Dynasty for a video in which she allegedly ignored a senior citizen who opened the door for her. Faced with this situation, several users expressed their opinion with several negative comments towards the famous one.

“Thank you is said when someone opens the door and if it is an elderly person with more reason, it is a pity that they do not learn that in school”, “I wish you knew the word thank you”, “it feels like the eighth wonder of the world”, “money does not give education”, “they hope, if the dad is the same”, “they are going to say: 'we didn't see it, we were in a hurry and so on, but it is very remarkable that they do not have education,” they wrote.

It was then that the artist commented for an interview on a YouTube channel called Cheleando con las estrellas s her version of the situation already mentioned above.

La cantante fue atacada por no agradecer a una persona de la tercera edad. (@angela_aguilar_ / Tik tok: maguivelasquez0)

Ángela reported that the person who appeared in the video is a childhood acquaintance and even an employee of the family since he is the driver of the Aguilars.

“Do you want to know who that old man is? I have known that old man since I was two years old, his name is Tito, he has been the driver of the Aguilar family all his life,” he said.

So she confirmed that it was an act that was taken out of context and assumed that it was a teaching for her in her life: “I also learned not to do good things that seem bad, that is, I really have a million details of that man because he has taken care of me all my life and thanks to him I arrive home safe and sound every night and thanks to him, he has really helped me in a lot of things,” added the young singer.

La joven confirmó que estos altercados han traído diversas lecciones a su vida. (Foto: Instagram)

In addition, he clarified the subject that he lived in one of the palenques of his tour, where he suffered a small incident, since his skirt fell off when he went on stage.

“My monitor engineer stepped on my skirt when I was climbing the stage, when I stepped on my skirt, my skirt came off and I wore jeans down”, so he assured that It was just an accident, however, he alluded to the fact that the media only talked about the bad thing and not that that day was his first palenque in León Guanajuato.

Finally, after being questioned about her professional career, Angela shared about her vision of herself in the future, noting that she would like to take her music to different countries.

On the tour called “Mexicana Enamorada”, the soloist suffered a mishap when she started with her song in one of her concerts, as she took the stage without a skirt.

“I think I would like to have a tour of Europe, with jaripeo. I think that the people of the world should know more about the beauty of Mexico, I think that sometimes there is a misinterpretation of what Mexico is, I think that jaripeo is beyond us as artists and it is not how the horses, the band, the charrería, the bulls, that is, all that is much bigger”, he confessed.

