María del Carmen Alva blames the Ministries of Culture and Tourism for the destruction of Kuelap

Through her Twitter account, the Parliamentarian for Acción Popular evidenced her indignation when she considered that Ministers Alejandro Salas (MinCul) and Roberto Sánchez (Mincetur) are more concerned with defending “the incompetence of the Executive”, than in safeguarding the national heritage.

“The inaction of Mincetur and Mincul in the face of the events that destroy the Kuélap Monument is indignant. Instead of giving interviews justifying the incompetence of the Executive, Minister Salas must look after the Peruvian heritage. Misrule damages Kuelap Fortress,” Alva Prieto tweeted.

Tuit de María del Carmen Alva.

CONCERNED PRESIDENT

According to statements by the head of the Ministry of Culture, who this morning left for the Kuélap archaeological complex to make an assessment of the landslides that occurred in recent days, the President Pedro Castillo is concerned about the situation.

“President Pedro Castillo is very concerned about the situation, he has asked us to report on the situation that we are going to show and of course tomorrow we will also be responding to Congress what corresponds to the Kuelap situation,” he told TV Peru.

On the eve, Alejandro Salas, spoke about the two collapses of the perimeter walls in Kuelap and specified that “it will not fall”.

“We are going to restore Kuelap properly, we are going to recover this part of our culture that was abandoned for many years. Let the Peruvian people be calm, that the commitment of the Pedro Castillo government to the Ministry of Culture is aimed at recovering Kuélap. Kuelap is not going to fall,” said Minister Salas.

He also stated that in February his management had declared the place an emergency, because “there was already evidence that both humidity and rain and two telluric movements, in November and February, caused the structures of this fortress to be weakened.”

In addition, he assured that 140,000 soles were transferred to the Deconcentrated Unit of Amazonas to carry out these works and they created a working group for the archaeological recovery of Kuelap.

“My management eleven days after taking office declared Kuelap an emergency, because there was already evidence that both the humidity and the rains and two telluric movements that had taken place in November 2021 and in February of this year caused the structures of this fortress to be weakened,” Salas said.

Collapse in Kuelap fortress. VIDEO: Channel N

CABLE CAR SUSPENDED

The cable car service to the Kuélap archaeological complex was suspended as a result of the collapses that affected the perimeter wall of the aforementioned monument, the main tourist attraction of Amazonas.

This was reported by Telecabinas Kuélap S.A. which manages this service through a statement published on its official Facebook account. “We inform you that tomorrow (today) there will be no attention due to the closure of the Kuelap Archaeological Monument,” he said.

The measure was confirmed by the administrator of Kuélap Gondolas, Martín Cieza Medina, from his office located in the Tingo district from where the cable car departs. ” The closure of the service was ordered because there is no care at the archaeological site due to the collapse of the perimeter wall. We depend on the care provided in Kuelap,” he said.

He argued that the closure of Kuelap is hurting them because they had expectations that on this long holiday for Easter a large number of tourists will arrive. “Tourism service providers have also been affected by this emergency situation,” said Cieza.

KEEP READING