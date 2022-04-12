Emilio Marcos would venture into the Mexican regional after his participation in the series “El Último Rey”

After his controversial participation in Vicente Fernández's bioseries, El Último Rey: The Son of the People, Emilio Marcos Osorio, did not hide his desire to add a new area of expertise to his short but already striking career, as the son of Juan Osorio and Niurka Marcos explained that he would like to join the Mexican regional genre.

It was in an interview for Televisa's morning, Hoy and after the success of the first season of Vicente Fernández's autobiographical series produced by his progenitor, that Emilio Marcos acknowledged that his character changed his life, so he does not rule out the possibility of venturing into this musical genre.

“In music, I'm literally totally into the traditional, mariachi. I'm really not working anything on my own right now, the whole focus had to be for the series. If I had been preparing this for a long time, the point was to let it go and see what happens next,” said the 19-year-old interpreter.

Así luce el actor como Alejandro Fernández (Foto:Instagram/@emilio.marcos)

In the autobiographical series The Idol of Mexico, produced by Televisa and Univision, Emilio gave life to a youth version of Alejandro Fernández, who was harshly criticized on social networks; however, for the young histrion and future singer it was a very important project to continue taking steps in his zagal artistic career.

Later, the boyfriend of the well-known young actress, Karol Sevilla, marked his desire to venture into the Mexican regional genre, but with people who guide him in his first steps in the music industry in that genre, and, of which he has often been considered a national emblem thanks to what was done by El Charro de Huentitan in life.

El último Rey (Foto: Planeta)

When asked whether he feels that he has grown in his career, the young interpreter stressed that he has actually learned many things that have improved his work, but from his personal perspective he feels that he has only grown in age and not professionally.

“I didn't feel like I grew up, I felt like I learned a lot of things. Those things that I have learned have helped me to make things easier for me to do later,” he coined the comments about his desire to sing in Mexican regional music.

Finally, the young man acknowledged that it is important to use experience to be able to overcome oneself and thus not stay stuck: “If I took away experience, I would stay in the same place. The important thing is never to remove your skins, it is to put them on top so that everything merges”, he concluded.

(Foto: Instagram/emilio.marcos).

Emilio was a bank of points during the week of the premiere of the bioseries; however, they were not the only points that were made about it, since some spectators accused the histrion of taking advantage of his father's position as producer to get the role of El Potrillo.

On the other hand, this would be the second genre in which the son of Juan Osorio and Niurka Marcos would enter, at the end of 2021, Emilio shared through his social networks his most recent solo musical production with Mane de la Parra for the main theme of the novel What happens to my family through his social networks.

Emilio Osorio Marcos, in Mexico City and as a child he began his career as an actor.

In 2017 she made her debut as a singer, but it wasn't until 2018 that she released her first EP Emilio. On May 15, 2019, she released her first solo album containing 12 successful songs. After a long wait, in April 2020, she released her most successful single Danzón. Subsequently, he would release in June 2020 the song Hoy Me Tengo Que Ir.

