“Curb Your Enthusiasm”: Larry David confirmed a new season

The 11th season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” would not be the last as its creator, Larry David, claimed that they will have one more. (HBO MAX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm, the HBO series that began its journey back in 2000, will feature a new season. This confirmation was given by Larry David himself (screenwriter for 7 years of the comedy Seinfeld), actor, screenwriter and creator of the series, during an Emmy event organized by the DGA (Directors Guild of America), the United States Directors Union, hosted by HBO Max.

During this event, the season 11 episode called The Watermelon was screened, while a panel discussion was live. This group was led by journalist Rich Eisen, and also included Larry David, executive producer Jeff Schaffer, and actors from the series Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines and Richard Lewis.

Eisen used his Twitter account to announce the news:

“So, I was honored to host a @TheEmmys panel for Curb Your Enthusiasm tonight, here in Los Angeles, with most of the cast, and I asked Larry David the final question: 'Will there be another season of Curb? ' He said yes.”

Although the information ended with that statement, fans of this luxury comedy soon echoed the tweet and exploded with emotion and comments on social networks. But beware: the series works only if David decides to be inspired and write more episodes. Let's remember that the story had a great six-year break between seasons 8 and 9, spanning the period between 2011 and 2017. The last installment (the eleventh) aired on HBO in December and told how Larry discovers that there is a dead thief drowned in his pool. Not having the protection fence required by the local ordinance, Larry is blackmailed by the dead man's relatives and then decides to hire the thief's niece, Maria Sofía.

The series could be defined as a kind of autobiography of its creator, David, marked by his negative vision of the world and his neurosis. Curb Your Enthusiasm was a candidate for more than twenty Emmys and five Golden Globes.

The last season featured great guest stars as we are used to fiction. Among them, fans were able to enjoy the work of Tracey Ullman, Woody Harrelson, Julie Bowen, Jon Hamm, Bill Hader, Lucy Liu, Seth Rogen, Elon Gold, Josh Gad and Albert Brooks.

Ahead of the 11th season premiere, actor J.B. Smoove stated in an interview given to Variety magazine that: “Larry can watch more seasons, more episodes, more stories, depending on what is available to him. The more the world changes, the more toys it has to play with. He's excited right now, his energy is great.” For now, we will be able to enjoy the full eleven seasons on the streaming platform of HBO Max, while we await details about the premiere of the 12th installment.

