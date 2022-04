Gente camina por un área comercial en medio de un brote de coronavirus en Ciudad de México, México. 4 de agosto, 2021. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

The Ministry of Health (SSA) released the updated figures on the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico and, with the 5:00 p.m. cut on Monday, April 11, indicated that there were 5,723,214 total cases and 323,727 deaths since the start of the health emergency. With these data, 281 cases and only two deaths were added to the statistics in the last 24 hours, the lowest number of deaths so far this year.

