About one year after the accident on Line 12, Sheinbaum acknowledged difficulties in rehabilitation

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 29OCTUBRE2021.- Colectivas feministas de la periferia realizaron una ofrenda en honor a las víctimas de feminicidio y a las que fallecieron el pasado 3 de mayo en el colapso de los vagones del metro en la Estación del Metro Olivos de la Línea 12. El acto se realizó en la entrada del metro. FOTO: GRACIELA LÓPEZ /CUARTOSCURO.COM

The Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, acknowledged on Tuesday, April 12, that the rehabilitation work of Metro Line 12 is progressing slowly because each of the clearings in the elevated sections has particular characteristics, however, she pointed out that the shoring systems are already in construction in the workshops and announced that in the coming months they will be able to speed up the work.

At a press conference from the City Hall Palace, the president answered the citizen's question about when the Golden Line will be launched again and explained that the executive rehabilitation project has encountered difficulties but her administration is confident that they will be able to fulfill the promise of restarting the service before the end of 2022.

A couple of weeks ago, the president said that all those involved are looking to meet the deadline that was set, so that the processes have begun to be accelerated, without neglecting construction and she promised that the capital authorities will report every week on progress in the work.

According to authorities of the Metro Collective Transport System, since April 11, work has been carried out on the removal of parts and demolition of the area of the “twin section”.

Los trabajos en la Zona Cero continúan actualmente. (Foto: Karina Hernández/Infobae)

As for the zero stretch, work is currently being done on the rehabilitation and reinforcement of the seismic heads and stops, the wetsuits and the manufacture of three traps. It is planned to start in mid-April with the manufacture of tablets and to have the first lock of ground zero in the field.

In addition, it is planned to install 10-ton traps to later add three additional vertical diaphragms and four horizontal diaphragms.

In the recent report, it noted that 78 of the 152 columns have been operated with carbon fiber, while the process of injecting expansive concrete between the steel cladding and the column continues.

The anchorage for column cladding was also completed, which will represent an increase of 40% more strength in the structure of the columns, and 50% in the work of the work.

Desde hace casi un año usuarios han tenido que buscar otras alternativas de transporte (Foto: Cuartoscuro)

In recent days, the director of the Metro, Guillermo Calderón, explained that 4.5 of the 11.9 kilometers of existing roads will be replaced; that is, the stretch from Atlalilco stations to Parque de los Venados.

The work consists of the rehabilitation of the sub-base, so it will be necessary to remove about 18 linear kilometers of rails that make up the two tracks, 20 thousand tons of degraded ballast, change of seven curves and other materials such as dozens of sleepers.

With regard to road confinements, the reduction of lanes in the area of Avenida Tláhuac is presented. On the section of Avenida 11 and Calle El Vigo, the deviations will be in Peñíscola street and Avenida 11 itself towards Poniente a Oriente.

Next Tuesday, May 3, will mark one year since the collapse of a section of the so-called golden line, which left 26 people dead, people reported missing and 80 injured.

2022 is a year of challenges for the Metro authorities, as work will begin next month on the intervention on Line 1, which involves the maintenance of civil works and the renovation of the system of tracks and electrical appliances. The work will be carried out at night in order to prevent the operation of the trains and the service to users from being affected.

Once the preparatory phase is over, the major intervention will take place, which is projected to take place in two stages: from Pantitlán to Salto del Agua in a first phase to begin in the second half of this year and after Balderas to the Observatory in January 2023.

KEEP READING: