The international campaign 'Standing up for Ukraine' has already raised USD 9.9 billion

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives to take part in a global event titled 'Stand Up For Ukraine' at the Palace on the Isle in Royal Lazienki Park in Warsaw, Poland, April 9, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

The international donation campaign “Stand up for Ukraine” has already raised 9.1 billion euros (USD 9.9 billion) to support those displaced by the armed conflict in Ukraine, both inside and outside the country.

Of this figure, the European Commission contributed $1 billion. “The solidarity of countries, companies and people around the world gives some light in this dark hour,” said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

As for the rest of the donors, 5 billion euros belong to loans and grants from European public financial institutions, such as the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Development Bank of the Council of Europe.

Volodimir Zelensky y Justin Trudeau en pantallas durante la ceremonia de "De pie por Ucrania" en Varsovia (REUTERS/Kacper Pempel) REUTERS

The EIB, which has already disbursed 668 million euros to meet the urgent treasury needs of the Government of Ukraine, is providing a 4 billion euro programme for 2022 and 2023, to help cities and regions of the EU Member States “meet the urgent investment needs and challenges involved the reception and integration of war refugees from Ukraine”.

The other 4.1 billion euros are financial contributions and in-kind donations for internally displaced persons and refugees committed by governments, businesses and individuals around the world.

“We will continue to provide support and when the bombs stop falling, we are going to help Ukrainians rebuild their country. We will continue to stand for Ukraine,” said Von der Leyen.

The campaign was announced on March 26 by the European Commission and the Government of Canada in response to an appeal by Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky.

La ceremonia de la campaña de recaudación de fondos por Ucrania "De pie por Ucrania" (REUTERS/Kacper Pempel) REUTERS

“We will continue to support the Ukrainian people displaced by (Vladimir) Putin's unjustifiable war. Whether it be food, water, shelter or medical aid, we will continue to support you and provide the help you need. We are standing for Ukraine,” said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Of the total collected, 1.8 billion will go to internally displaced persons and 7.3 billion will go to countries hosting refugees.

There are more than four million Ukrainians hosted in EU countries to whom funds will be devoted for food, housing, medical and educational assistance and employment.

At the final campaign event held at the Lazienki Palace in Warsaw, both Von der Leyen and Polish President Andrzej Duda, present at the event, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who participated via videoconference, expressed their solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Cascos Blancos asistiendo a desplazados en Ucrania

According to the international organization Global Citizen, responsible for the initiative, it was decided that Warsaw would host the end of the campaign “in recognition of the outstanding role of the Polish people in hosting 2.5 million refugees” from Ukraine.

“Today we support millions of refugees from Ukraine and people in need. We have already done a lot, but in the near future Ukraine will need significant financial support. The kind of support that Western countries received after the Second World War: a new Marshall Plan for Ukraine,” said Duda in comments collected by the official Polish news agency PAP.

President Zelensky said that “45 days after suffering the attack of the largest country in the world in aggression, Ukraine, the largest country in the world in courage”, has “united the democratic world”.

It ended with an appeal that “out of respect for the courage that the Ukrainian people deserve”, all spectators “convince their politicians” to send weapons to their country and impose further sanctions on Russia.

Desplazados ucranianos por la guerra

During the conference, a video was broadcast with messages from European leaders, including the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, who emphasized that “the world must be united to help Ukraine cope with a terrible humanitarian crisis.”

In addition, representatives of several non-governmental organizations and volunteers were invited to share their testimony and explain what their work has been like in hosting and assisting refugees in various parts of Poland.

It is estimated that more than 6.5 million Ukrainians have been displaced because of the war, half of them outside their country, and some 2.5 million of them have arrived in Poland.

The “Stand Up for Ukraine” campaign gathered the support of thousands of people around the world who have expressed their support for the victims of the war with messages posted on social media.

Among the show's personalities and artists from around the world who have joined this initiative are Alejandro Sanz, Annie Lennox, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Elton John, Hugh Jackman, Juanes, Katy Perry, Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Pearl Jam, Shaquille O'Neal, U2 and many more.

With information from EuropaPress and EFE

