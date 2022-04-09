Mexicable in Edomex: what is the route, cost, schedules and its stations

The Mexicable Line 2 project is 8 kilometers long and the government of the State of Mexico said it will be ready by the second half of this year 2022.

The approximate transfer time is 29 minutes, it will have 238 cabins, two terminals and 5 stations, the route will be from Ecatepec to Indios Verdes in Mexico City; the transport will provide high altitude service, the design was developed by a Mexican company.

Alfredo del Mazo, governor of the State of Mexico, said through his official Twitter account that Mexicable Line 2 will link Ecatepec and Tlanepantla with CDMX, as well as connecting with Line 1, Mexibús, Cablebus, Metro Indios Verdes and Metrobús. The tour will be through the high areas of Tlalnepantla in the Sierra de Guadalupe so that people from isolated places have access to more public transport services.

What are the costs and schedules of Mexicable?

Con la Trajeta Mexipass puedes ingresar y las personas adultas mayores de 60 años no pagan al presentar su tarjeta INAPAM (Foto: Twitter/@JoGarWeb)

* The individual fare costs 9 pesos, it is paid with the Mexipase Card that can be purchased at the charging machines located at all stations of the transport. People over 60 years of age when presenting their current INAPAM card; girls under 5 years of age and people with disabilities do not pay.

Their schedules are:

* Monday to Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

* On Saturdays from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

* On Sundays from 7:00am to 10:00pm.

Advantages of the Mexicable and the route of Line 1

The tour begins on one side of Cerro Gordo, passes through the town of Santa Clara, the Mexico-Pachuca highway and at the Hank González neighborhood, where it continues parallel to San Andrés Avenue and ends at La Cañada. It consists of seven stations, among its advantages are:

* The connection to isolated areas with difficult access to existing public transport in the Edomex.

* Improves mobility in the area and reduces transfer times.

* It uses solar and electric energy for that reason, its emissions level is low and it does not produce waste, in addition to reducing more than 17,000 tons of carbon dioxide.

El Mexicable reduce los tiempos de traslado y fue diseñado como un transporte verde (Foto: Infobae)

* The Mexicable has 36 line poles with a height of 35 meters, its daily capacity per hour is 3,000 users in each direction, it has 185 cabins with a capacity of 10 people each and the route is done in 19 minutes between terminals.

Line 1 Stations

* Santa Clara which is on Avenida Jose María Morelos number 431, corner with Mezquite Street, Santa Clara Coatitla neighborhood. * Hank González on Avenida Camino a San Andrés number 81 corner with José Vasconcelos street, Hank Gonzalez neighborhood, nearby is the Bicentennial Park and the Official 128 Preparatory School. * Tablas del Pozo passes through Camino a San Andrés avenue number 15, corner with Xochitenco street, Hank González neighborhood. * Tablas del Pozo passes through Camino a San Andrés avenue number 15, corner with Xochitenco street, Hank González neighborhood, nearby places are the Mexicable Commercial Passage, the Los Bordos Municipal Delegation.

* Los Bordos on the same avenue and nearby is the Technical High School 98.

* Deportivo on Avenida Camino a San Andrés number 26 corner with Calle Mora, Colonia Los Bordos, one of the places of interest nearby is the fitness park.

* La Cañada: The Civic Square and the church are places close to the station.

