Jaguares de Córdoba confirmed the disengagement of Johan Arango due to “family inconveniences”

The League BetPlay I 2022 has not been finished and there is already a first official casualty of a striker who will not be able to finish the semester with his club.

This is the Vallecaucano footballer, Johan Arango, who at the age of 31 reported not being able to continue the season with Jaguares de Córdoba, a team he had reached on February 24 of this year and in which he managed to play five games at the hands of technical director César Torres.

Through a press release, the Monteria club confirmed that both Arango and central defender Hector Urrego will not continue with the feline squad. The communications department of the eleven cordoba did not elaborate on reasons why Johan left the team, only announced that due to problems with his family, he will give up training and matches of the 2022 League and BetPlay Cup.

This was the team's statement on its Twitter account this Saturday morning, April 9:

Anuncio de salidas de jugadores de Jaguares FC, sábado 9 de abril / (Twitter: @JaguaresdeCord)

From March 8 to April 3, Arango played matches against Deportivo Pasto, Atlético Nacional, Unión Magdalena, Atlético Bucaramanga and Rionegro Águilas, recording an assist and a yellow card in two wins, two losses and a draw.

Arango came from the Deportivo Binacional club of Peru, where he was not spared from the constant extra-sports scandals that have surrounded his career professional since 2009 to date.

However, on this occasion, the former Independiente Santa Fe striker put his mental health and that of his loved ones before his work, similar to what happened in the BetPlay I 2021 League to former Colombian national team player Fredy Guarín, who for personal reasons he left Millonarios FC in seven games played with coach Alberto Gamero.

After the official disengagement of Arango from the Montería team, the future of the athlete who emerged from the lower divisions of America in Cali is uncertain. With vast experience in Colombian football and with short steps through Mexican, Arab and Peruvian football, this could be one of Johan's last professional journeys, whose indiscipline has also affected his projection to reach European football.

As for Jaguares, the Monterian team marches thirteenth in the 2022 BetPlay I League with 17 accumulated points and a goal difference of -4. César Torres' team has six games left in the “all against all” and they will fight to get into the semi-final home runs to define the next Colombian champion.

From April 11 to May 15, Jaguares will face Once Caldas, La Equidad, America from Cali, Independiente Santa Fe, Deportivo Independiente Medellin (DIM) and Junior from Barranquilla.

