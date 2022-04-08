Six simple tricks to eliminate weevils from your kitchen cupboard

ARCHIVO - Un rápido control de lo que todavía tenemos en la nevera y las alacenas evita la compra innecesaria de alimentos. Foto: Christin Klose/dpa

The cupboard refers to a type of furniture that is used for the storage of different items that one uses during the day. As if it were a closet with several doors to better distribute objects, be they food or artifacts. They are mostly bought for the kitchen, since it takes a lot of space to distribute what one is going to prepare.

In this sense, there are cases in which food cannot be kept for long in the cupboard and this leads to the appearance of insects, which at first glance are unnoticed. For example, there are weevils, which are part of the beetle family. Females lay a high number of eggs, which causes a greater appearance of these animals. Even worse, the larvae also appear. So how do you remove them from the cupboard?

One would think that it is only throwing away expired products or some repellent to maintain the hygiene of the property. However, there are simple tricks that will allow you to disappear the weevils found in your kitchen cupboard. Follow in detail so that you apply it once you return to the place to prepare food.

TRICKS TO ELIMINATE WEEVILS

1. The first thing to do is to empty the cupboards completely, and remove any weevils that are in sight or in the food, to prevent them from spreading to the other side. If you can use a flashlight or the brightness of your cell phone since at first glance — and if it is a place with a lot of shade — it may be difficult to distinguish them.

2. Another recommendation is to gather the weevils with the help of a well-washed brush. For that, you can use a vacuum cleaner for better cleaning. With it you can suck up the insects and the spilled food that attracted them.

You can also suck out weevils that are lodged in a crack in a piece of furniture or in areas that you couldn't reach with a brush. Anyone can work, just remember that brush should be thrown away later because it won't even be used for washing.

Una alacena, mayormente usada para guardar productos de comida y primera necesidad. Foto: Shutterstock.

3. The following advice is practical. It thoroughly cleans furniture with wax — essential for the maintenance of a home — for furniture and thus to remove all kinds of bacteria from surfaces. It is advisable to do it twice a week, even more so if you know that your house is a place that dusts easily.

4. The classic recommendation, but efficient. Use some insecticide for weevils, to eliminate them permanently. Try to clear the area so as not to contaminate another product in the cupboard.

5. If the weevils are in the wood, you will have to apply some chemical that penetrates the holes in the wood, and then seal it so that the insects don't come back. Or apply the working tools to remove the material and start vacuuming it or remove it with chemical components. Vital to clear the area to avoid accidents.

6. Finally, use the same method of how to remove weevils from the cupboard for your appliances, as these insects move in search of other areas to get their food. Remember that they don't just appear in expired food or cupboard. Don't lose sight of and take care of your home.

