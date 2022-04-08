Ana Bárbara and other celebrities turned their support to Angela Aguilar: “Exemplary woman”

Ángela Aguilar has been involved in a great controversy after a couple of photographs were published in which she is seen very close, even fond of, next to the composer Gussy Lau, a relationship that was later confirmed.

It was the artist himself, part of Pepe Aguilar's Equinoccio Records, who reported the love affair they have been holding since approximately mid-February 2022, a short time.

However, the song turned social networks around, and it came to light that Gussy is 33 years old, 15 years older than the singer, heir to the talent of the Aguila r dynasty.

The trend caused different feelings in the Mexican regional music performer, who posted a video on social media to express all the fans, general public or interested person who feels sad, disappointed, with a pain in the soul.

In this regard, numerous artists gave all their support to Pepe Aguilar's daughter. Among them, Ana Bárbara, a friend of the family, but also composer of some of Angela's songs such as the hit “In reality”.

Through her official Instagram, the also performer of the band genre, left her the following message: “I love you and you are a queen with a very beautiful soul, and most importantly, you trust because you are good! And that is the greatest treasure that a human being can have!”

The singer-songwriter Amandititita also joined, who claimed not to know or understand the context of what was happening, but she let her know she is not alone. “Here is your pack,” he wrote.

One of the most popular comments, however, was that of Johnny Caz, a founding member of the internationally renowned Firme Group, and brother of singer Eduin Caz, who reminded him that she is a truly exemplary woman.

“You don't have to explain how you live or how you love, who is really with you is because of your talent and your angel and those people don't need an explanation and those who ask for them don't deserve it. It's still shining.”

But one of the most important points that Ángela Aguilar touched upon in her response to the published photographs has to do with the people they affected, since it was not only an immoral act against her, but also against her family; “What face can I give my family?” , he pronounced.

In this regard, her cousin, Majo Aguilar, joined the messages of support, who through her official Instagram told her that she should not be sorry for anyone, much less with her family, because she did nothing wrong.

He added that he has always seen her as a strong and big woman, because that is what she is and represents, so there was no need to apologize whatsoever. “I love you, to keep breaking it,” he concluded.

