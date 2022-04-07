“They are given improvisation”: Gibrán Ramírez Reyes thrashed Sheinbaum for an event on Electricity Reform

Untimely, several officials related to the Fourth Transformation (Q4) invited citizens to participate in a rally on April 6 at the Monument to the Revolution to support the Electricity Reform promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

Among the people who promoted this meeting was the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, who was harshly criticized for sharing the poster on her social networks, as well as urging the population to attend.

After the event, several responses were made by different characters, including members of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), who have spoken out against the decisions taken by Q4.

Such was the case of political analyst Gibrán Ramírez Reyes, who wasted no time and rushed against the capital's president for her participation in this rally. In addition, he also recalled that Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar decided to invite to this same meeting, but with the purpose of talking about the revocation of the mandate.

“Ramírez Cuéllar calls for mobilization for the recall and Claudia Sheinbaum for the electric company. What they are best at is undoubtedly improvisation and the cry of 'president',” wrote the fellow academic of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

Another person who showed her dissatisfaction was journalist Azucena Uresti. Through his Twitter account he shared several images and videos. In one of these materials, two botargas can be seen, one by the capital's president and the other López Obrador dancing to the rhythm of the drums.

Another communicator who also highlighted the irregularities of this event was Joaquín López-Dóriga, who showed a video showing alleged “hauled” trucks that attended the monument to the Revolution. “It's an essay for Sunday's consultation,” he wrote.

Jorge Berry, radio journalist, called “unpleasant” the speech that S. heinbaum Pardo granted, without fear of the consequences of his words, questioned the work of the INE directors and assured that they “have no moral authority”; he also pointed out that , by their actions, “hate the participation of the people” so that the boxes will allegedly be placed in hidden places and gave little publicity to the consultation.

“How unpleasant it is to see someone you considered intelligent, to give a hate speech, but above all, of submission to someone less intelligent. The convincing fanaticism of @Claudiashein, who has already lost any vestige of a Democrat”, (sic), he wrote.

During the event, Claudia Sheinbaum took the floor and assured that she was at the event both an official and a citizen, because she was elected to represent the popular will. “I am here as a citizen, but also as head of government. I was elected to head a government that would end corruption and waste by the rulers,” she said.

These words were criticized by political scientist Denise Dresser, who pointed out the irregularities of the capital's president, such as the violation of the electoral ban for acts of proselytism.

“I am here as a citizen, but also as head of government, violating the Constitution, ignoring the electoral ban, doing political proselytism prevented by law, because like the president I venerate, legality does not matter to me, nor will I care if I am president,” the writer also wrote.

Before the end of the event, he reiterated his support for the possible electoral reform that the president will propose, which would require that the councillors be voted on by electoral elections. Once the president concluded her event, Eugenia León sang the Mexican national anthem.

