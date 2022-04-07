Rafael López Aliaga distances himself from Jorge Montoya after discriminatory expressions on the hills of Lima

Rafael López Aliaga criticizes Jorge Montoya's statements. VIDEO: RPP

The leader of Renovación Popular, Rafael López Aliaga, distanced himself from what was said by the spokesman of his bench in the Congress of the Republic, Jorge Montoya, who said on April 5 that had information that they were planning to “come down from the hills” to plunder Lima, in relation to the curfew imposed by the Pedro Castillo government.

“The measure is very hard, very drastic and it was because the information that is available, unless it has reached my ears, is that today they were planning to loot Lima, go down from the hills to plunder the city, not only here but in different parts of the country, but the capital is an emblematic place and it must be protected”, commented the legislator to the media from outside the Legislative Palace.

In this regard, López Aliaga clarified that this was Montoya's own opinion and not that of the celestial party. He also said that he questioned the admiral about the alleged intelligence reports he had received, however, his answers did not convince him.

“There was no bench meeting, this was a personal opinion of Mr. Jorge Montoya. I have already spoken to him and asked him about the intelligence report, he answered me very vaguely,” he said in RPP.

“If there had been people making riots and looting, the intelligence police would have a press conference today announcing that they have captured three, four groups that were going to make a spectacular stir,” he continued.

On the social immobilization of April 5, the former presidential candidate criticized the Executive for going against the Constitution by violating free movement and the right to work without a real livelihood.

“To put a day at the whim of Castillo and all its people, a day of paralyzation of 10 million people without technical or legal support, is to go against the Peruvian Constitution, free transit, the right to work, the freedom of movement,” he said.

“There has not been a single capture of the alleged intelligence report. That is why I ask both Admiral Montoya and Castillo for explanations, I ask them as a Popular Renewal party. I don't see any intelligence action that materializes in the capture of the alleged violent groups,” he added.

Finally, he apologized for the statements of his congressman. “I apologize to the people of Lima for that unfair phrase about the hills going down. In the hills live the most dignified, decent, hardest working people, who get the most out of the width, the ones who suffer the most in our country. We have a very intense social work”, he concluded.

JORGE MONTOYA IS PRONOUNCED

After receiving thousands of criticisms for referring in a disparaging way to a sector of the Lima population, Jorge Montoya used his social networks to ask his followers to “not be carried away by some misinterpretation in my statements, I am on your side and I owe it to you”.

“It would be more than unwise to explain the real dimension of my strategy to fight communism,” his message ends. After its publication, it received even more attacks by users on Twitter for not making a mea culpa about their statements and only justifying themselves with a misinterpretation.

