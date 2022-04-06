Aníbal Torres, head of the PCM called the PNP “deficient”

This Wednesday, Aníbal Torres, gave an interview with a Colombian media outlet, where he was consulted about the crisis that Peru is facing in the face of the measures that he has presented by the government of Pedro Castillo.

Speaking to Bluradio, the Prime Minister spoke about the demonstrations and protests that took place on April 5 in which more than 5,000 people tried to break the police cordon to reach the Congress of the Republic.

Faced with this, he expressed and criticized the actions of the police, describing it as “deficient” and of not having the preparation or sufficient number of officers to control the disturbances that occurred in the capital following the excesses of the Public Ministry, the National Jury of Elections and the Superior Court of Justice of Lima, among others.

“Our police, we must admit, do not exist in sufficient numbers. On the other hand, its preparation, we also recognize it, is deficient,” he said.

“I just give one example, the media has also seen here abroad that seven policemen cannot arrest one person,” he added.

El premier Aníbal Torres aseguró que los conflictos sociales se pueden resolver mediante el diálogo y la concertación. Foto: Andina

ABOUT PEDRO CAS

When asked about the permanence of Pedro Castillo in the face of the political, economic and social crisis in Peru, the head of the PCM did not rule out that he was trying to “the last days of the president.”

“In Peru, anything is possible. This is not new in Peru and it comes from a few years ago. In the previous five-year period we had five presidents and three congresses. This situation has not been overcome. We try to overcome it and try to dialogue with the other side, but the other side only looks at its own interest, but not on the monopolies and oligopolies that set the price for the consumer,” he told Bluradio.

Given this, he said that the basis of any solution is dialogue, that is why they are meeting with congressmen to respond as soon as possible to this crisis.

“We have had a meeting in Congress, we are always invoking that we must agree, dialogue and work together, unitarily for the good of the country, but we find from the other side that they do not want to recognize that attitude of the executive. It's a sector of Congress, not everything,” he added.

In this context, Aníbal Torres stated that the apparent “ungovernability” warned in some international media may be due to the political instability that has remained where sectors have not recognized Pedro Castillo's victory, since it has been questioned from the earliest days.

Pedro Castillo nunca firmó decreto supremo que detenía toque de queda en Lima y Callao JHONEL RODRIGUEZ ROBLES

“[Does the fall of Pedro Castillo seem imminent?] That may be a perspective, nothing is ruled out in the country. It is not a novelty, but it is the political uncertainty that has existed for some years”, he concluded.

In addition, during his interview, Aníbal Torres made it clear that Pedro Castillo's action on irremovability for April 5 was coordinated with the team of investigation, since it was known that he would see abuses, looting and robberies. He assured that this measure was to safeguard the integrity of Peruvians in Lima and Callao.

“Already in the afternoon, things calmed down during the day, those pretensions of causing these damages were diluted. We let the population go out, a mobilization that was scheduled to come out, but the infiltrators are not lacking and they are the ones who have caused the damage of yesterday,” explained the premier.

KEEP READING