Diana Sánchez reveals that she suffers from depression: “I am in treatment to feel better”

Diana Sánchez reappeared on social networks and what few expected is that the model would reveal that she is going through a difficult situation due to depression later of everything that has happened with your current partner in the last few months.

Recall that the former reality girl left her participation in Reinas del Show in 2021 to travel to the United States with her boyfriend Dan Guido after being diagnosed with leukemia. This happened unexpectedly and has undoubtedly caused an emotional change in the influencer.

“Dan, in this whole process, it takes almost six months, a little less, to continue his chemotherapy, to improve a lot. He has made a lot of progress, but all these things that have happened in recent months anyway, with the strength that I want him to improve and some plans that have changed in our relationship, in a way I think they have affected me,” Diana began telling in her Instagram stories.

Along the same lines, the former member of 'Combat' told her more than 900,000 followers that she began to feel some symptoms of depression, which alarmed her and decided to opt for psychological help. The dancer first recalled that she is undergoing treatment to control anxiety; however, what she feels today is different.

“I began to realize that I didn't want to get out of bed, that I was sad, that I didn't want to do anything (...) then it started to get worse, like I was bored with everything. I realized this feeling of sadness, melancholy, lack of energy, what is wrong with me, this is not me and I didn't enjoy anything,” said the former ATV figure.

“Clearly a conversation (with the psychologist) made me understand that I am in a process of depression and obviously it is sometimes difficult to share that because, in my case, I am a little embarrassed to feel vulnerable,” he added.

Finally, he said that thanks to the advice of professionals, he is currently undergoing treatment to improve his state of health and counteract symptoms.

“I have started a treatment to be able to feel better and thank God I am starting to feel little by little a big difference between a few weeks ago and these last few days,” he concluded.





