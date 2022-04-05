Andrea Legarreta congratulated Mia Rubín for singing on Cumbia Machine Tour: “I don't recover from what I lived through”

Last Friday, April 1, the Cumbia Machine Tour began, which is made up of multiple artists, including Erik Rubín and his daughter with Andrea Legarreta, Mia Rubin.

Thus, in the face of the rise of her little girl's career, the host of Morning Today did not take long to congratulate her through social networks and shared a tender image where mother and daughter look spectacular with their outfits.

“And speaking of fulfilling dreams... I don't know if this dream fulfilled is yours or mine my pretty girl! Because while you fulfill the dream of singing and doing what you love next to your Father and so many great artists, on that stage and with that wonderful audience that applauded you so much... I fulfill my dream of seeing you IMMENSELY HAPPY and FULFILLED, doing what you have loved to do most since you started saying your first words...” Legarreta his Instagram post.

Mía Rubín despegó en su carrera musical (Foto: Ig @andrealegarreta)

In the post you can see an image of Mia Rubín standing up hugging her mother, both with a smile on her lips and showing a lot of affection.

Likewise, in the other photographs that Legarreta placed in her profile, her daughter appears in the dress she wore for the presentation and in a small clip she is seen on stage singing a cover of the song No One Knows My Suffer.

“Wow! I still haven't recovered from what I lived through! From the love of the audience that at the end of the show approached me with so much love, to tell me so many beautiful and moving words about you... To congratulate me on you... I think that no matter what our children do, the greatest desire of a mother who loves them so much, is to see them happy and realize their dreams! And you shine!! You shine so cute... You sang and I sang among that big audience next to your little sister who was also touched and excited! You danced and danced with you,” Andrea continued writing.

La joven se mostró contenta de su participación (Foto: Ig @andrealegarreta)

In addition, the show host delved into the fact that she was full of happiness for the achievements that Mia was having at this time and also took the opportunity to thank Erik Rubín for supporting her daughter unconditionally.

“I celebrate your life and what you are living! I am full of pride in the pair of beautiful beings that they are!! I will never tire of thanking God for you!! Congratulations on yesterday love!! And for what comes!! How blessed are you to have a dad who supports you and has been your teacher and guide! Of being on stage with such stars! Mom always with you and for you! For you!! Always united!! Always together!! @miarubinlega #amoreterno,” he said.

Mía Rubín es hija de Erik y Andrea (Foto: Ig @andrealegarreta)

The reactions from netizens were not long in coming and some of their collaborators of the media even took the opportunity to congratulate the family.

“What beautiful words my Andy, and how wonderful that you have the opportunity to applaud and enjoy his way by his side. Congratulations @miarubinlega”, wrote Isabel Lascurain. While Tanya Vazquez added: “Congratulations on the pair of beautiful girls who have blessings and happiness”

Gerogina Holguin was not far behind either and remarked that Legarreta was a great mother: “Congratulations Andrea, you have been a great example, support and guide for your family.”

