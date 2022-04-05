96.8% of the population in Bogotá have already completed the vaccination scheme against covid-19

Fotografía de archivo de una enfermera mientras prepara una dosis de la vacuna de Sinovac contra la covid-19 en Bogotá (Colombia). EFE/ Carlos Ortega





The Ministry of Health has indicated that, as of April 3, 2022, a total of 15,770,894 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been applied, as reported in the latest report of the 'Vaccinometer' of the Ministry of Health, published on the SaludATA website.

These doses administered to the Bogotá population mean that 96.8% of the population in Bogotá already have the complete vaccine schedule against the virus (two doses), while in terms of vaccination of boys and girls between 3 and 11 years old, it is reported that 73.4% of this population already have the first dose.

It should be noted that, to encourage vaccination, the Secretariat for this Tuesday enabled vaccination points to complete or receive your dose of booster vaccine against COVID-19. “Remember the importance of complying with biosafety protocols such as: wearing masks in closed spaces, hand hygiene and ensuring physical distancing to prevent infections,” the entity insisted.

There are about 30 massive access points for citizens that, no matter what health regime they have, can access the application of Moderna, Pfizer, Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines free of charge.

After the arrival of the omicron variant of covid-19 in Bogotá, infections have decreased in recent weeks, for example, by Monday, April 4, 307 new infections were confirmed throughout the country and 10 deaths.

“Bogotá currently has 1,497 active cases of COVID-19. We share the most recent report with contagion by locality and more interesting data. #SaluDataTeTieneElDato There you find the official information about the coronavirus in the city,” said the Ministry of Health.

In addition, according to SaluData, the localities Suba 269 thousand, Kennedy 216 thousand, Engativa 195 thousand and Usaquén with 144 thousand, are the ones with the highest number of infections.

In addition, despite the fact that cases have dropped considerably, the Secretariat has set up mobile stations throughout the city to ensure the tracking of Covid-19 cases, this in order to give access to free PCR tests.

There are 24 booths enabled in 18 locations, which will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. while supplies last. It should be noted that interested parties must present an identity document and provide basic identification data. In turn, the EPS also has other positions available for its affiliates that require scheduling.

It is noteworthy that at the national level the country has been showing stability in terms of covid-19 cases. The Director of Epidemiology and Demography, Claudia Cuéllar, gave general recommendations during Unified Command Post 126.

“Maintaining surveillance, tracing or testing equipment at the times indicated; carrying out containment quickly” was the main point made by the official, with special emphasis on population with risk factors, and she urged that tests be applied in accordance with the prioritization established in the guidelines.

He added that “we are in a very stable situation, but we cannot say that a regrowth will not happen or that we will not suddenly have the entry of some of the sublinages, so we have to continue carrying out the entire vaccination plan”.

Likewise, he noted the importance of strengthening actions taken at the sectoral and intersectoral levels, which will allow a greater positive impact on the health and well-being of people living in Colombia.

Cuéllar reiterated the need to maintain biosecurity measures and booster vaccination in people aged 60 years and over, who, despite low mortality figures, remain the age group that most makes up these rates.







