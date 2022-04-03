Coronavirus in Mexico as of April 2:3,303 new infections and 85 deaths were recorded

The Ministry of Health (SSA) reported that as of this Saturday, April 2, there have been 5 million 665 thousand 376 cases of cumulative coronavirus (COVID-19) infections. In addition, since the beginning of the pandemic, Mexico has suffered 323,212 deaths from the disease.

This means that in the last 24 hours there were 3,303 infected people, as well as 85 deaths.

On the other hand, it is estimated that there have been 4 million 963 thousand people recovered, 9 million 245 thousand 699 negative cases and a total of 15 million 595 thousand 137 people studied since the first case.

According to the daily technical statement, there are currently an estimated 9,051 active cases of the disease in the country; that is, patients who began to present symptoms in the last 14 days (from March 20 to April 2, 2022).

The entities with the highest number of active SARS-CoV-2 cases in descending order are: Aguascalientes, Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Colima, Campeche, Veracruz and Nayarit.

With regard to hospital availability, the average occupancy of general beds in health centers is 6% and 3% for intensive care beds.

The states with the highest percentage of overall bed occupancy are Nuevo León (23.56%), Aguascalientes (14.28%) and Mexico City (14.27 percent). In turn, the highest percentage of ventilator beds are Tlaxcala (12.50%), Mexico City (9.02%) and Colima (8.77 percent).

The age group most affected in the last five weeks is people aged 18 to 39.

On the international scene, there are a total of 486 million 761,597 infections and 6 million 142 thousand 735 deaths accumulated worldwide. In the last 24 hours, 1,391,813 and 4,367 million were reported, respectively. The overall lethality is 1.3 percent.

Mexico is currently the fifth country in the world with the most deaths due to the coronavirus, only below the United States, Brazil, India and Russia; and it is number 20 in number of infections, according to the latest Johns Hopkins University update.

Regarding the National Strategy for Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, the agency announced that so far 193,025,266 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Janssen, Moderna, Sinovac and CanSino formulas have been applied.

This Friday, April 1 alone, 306,741 injections were given.

In the booster vaccination, 36 million 875,510 doses have been applied; there is an improvement of 75% in people over 60 years of age, 51% in people aged 40 to 59 and 47% in people over 18 years of age.

Mexico City, Quintana Roo, Querétaro and San Luis Potosí are the four entities that already have almost 100% of their oldest population with the complete vaccination schedule. Meanwhile, Chiapas is the most lagging state, with 71 percent; followed by Guerreo (76 percent) and Oaxaca (78 percent).

Vaccination continues for people lagging behind and young people aged 14 to 17 years, as well as the application of booster to those over 18 years of age.





