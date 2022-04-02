What did Carmen Muñoz say when compared to Laura Bozzo and Rocío for her new program

Carmen Muñoz is a television host who rose to fame exponentially after her participation as a host on the TV Azteca program Enamornados, however, after her departure from this company upon returning to Televisa, the artist now has a new program in the format of talk show called Naked Secrets.

The show, which premiered on March 28 and airs at 7:00 p.m. on Unicable, seeks to tell stories of families who are in trouble, much like Laura in America or Things of Life. This is why Carmen, when questioned about the similarities between her program and those mentioned above, did not take long to respond.

It was during an interview with TVyNovelas that the famous woman pointed out that she did not want to cause controversy with Laura Bozzo and Rocío Sánchez Azuara, who are characterized by performing this type of show.

“I don't like comparisons, I really respect the formats that my colleagues who are great conductors have made, but I think each one has put their style, their touch and that's what makes each program different. I am convinced that Secretos al Naked will have my touch, my style, my essence and that of Alexi Núñez. So, this is a bomb, get ready,” he said.

Regarding her preparation to be able to carry out such programs, Carmen mentioned that she already had previous knowledge about it, but he delved into the fact that this was not an excuse not to study and give the best possible each transmission.

“I already had a little knowledge of the couple stories that I had been hearing over the years [...] but in the end, you always have to prepare. I mean, you can't improvise on television, you can't get there without tools, because without a doubt information is everything. If you get stuck, you know how to get out of step, how to ask for advice, how to control the situation when it's getting out of control, then, I think I keep preparing every day, I'll never stop doing it,” he said.

Something that has been constantly rumored over the years about talk shows is that the “cases” that are presented are acted upon. Faced with this, Muñoz confessed what it will be like in Secretos al Naked.

Something that the host could not miss was to touch on the subject of her recent return to Televisa and she said that, although it took a long time, it has been a pleasant experience to return to the place where she worked for many years.

“It seems that I would never have left; it is something very funny, because despite the years that I have been elsewhere, this return, 16 years later, I meet friends with whom I worked or I have suddenly met with makeup people who have received me with great affection, It's very nice when you are welcomed like that,” she said.

