Government provides exemption from the payment of the CSI for fuels by 90% and will present a project to exonerate IGV to the food group

The Minister of Economy and Finance, Oscar Graham, announced that the Government has taken the decision to exonerate the payment of the Selective Consumption Tax (ISC) to fuels by 90 per cent. The measure seeks to meet the demands of carriers and farmers who are on their sixth day of unemployment.

The official reported this decision during the dialogue table held in Huancayo (Junín), where two entourages arrived of the Council of Ministers. He also announced that there will be no taxes on fuel, nor taxes on the sale of chicken and other food products

“We are going to propose a bill to exempt the General Sales Tax (IGV) on products that have a greater component in the consumer basket: chicken, egg, flour, noodles,” Graham said.

MINISTER OF ENERGY AND MINES: FUEL “IS NOT GOING UP FOR THE GOVERNMENT”

The Minister of Energy and Mines, Carlos Palacios, addressed and asked for understanding the Protestants in Huancayo, Junín, who speak out against the rise in the price of fuel and fertilizers. This indefinite strike is on its sixth day and two councils of the Council of Ministers arrived in the area.

With a megaphone in hand and accompanied by police officers, the holder of the portfolio pointed out that this crisis is not happening because of the 'fault' of the Government of the day, but that it is a crisis that occurs at the international level.

“I ask for an understanding of this moment. (Fuel) is not going up by the Government, that is well known. Sino is rising due to an international crisis throughout Latin America and on every continent,” he said.

“We know that we are going through an international crisis, let's not forget that. Even the United States itself has problems,” he added.

The minister also recalled that on March 28, the Government included some fuels in the Price Stabilization Fund and that they will not rise for 90 days.

THEY SEEK TO CHALLENGE MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE

On March 27, the Avanza País bench reported that it was promoting the questioning of the Minister of Agricultural Development and Irrigation, Óscar Zea, after revealing who has been implicated in homicides, in addition to other questions against him.

“MP Rosselli Amuruz is collecting signatures for a motion for interpellation against Congressman and Minister Oscar Zea. Now he is not only the Minister of Agriculture but also the Minister of Energy and Mines. And there are questions about some more ministers,” Bazán said in dialogue with Exitosa.

He also pointed out that “it is regrettable that we have to reach this situation (of instability) that has never been seen before in Peru,” which he said is because “the president (Pedro Castillo) persists in putting people who are not trained, who do not have the technical and professional profile, who harm the country and the ministries.” “In that sense, if we have to continue questioning and censoring, we are going to do it.”

On April 2, Congressman Ilich López, from the Popular Action Bank, which was in Huancayo, said that his bench will push a motion to interpel Minister Paredes after the strike of transporters and farmers.

He said this after mentioning that his bench will support the Popular Force's proposal to challenge the Minister of Agriculture, Óscar Zea, for the indefinite strike.

“I will ask my bench to support this interpellation, but I ask them to support us in questioning the Minister of Energy and Mines,” he said in RPP Noticias.

