This is how the 14th date of the BetPlay League will be played

With a view to reaching the qualification for the first half of the year home runs to play the first star of 2022, a new day of the Betplay League begins for the mid-year star.

The meeting between Equidad Seguros and Deportivo Cali opens the day: the visitor will arrive at the Techo Stadium (Bogotá) after beating Cortuluá 2-1 in Palmaseca. The balance for the green-and-white is 1 win, 2 defeats and 1 draw.

As a precedent of this match, the last 5 times they both met: Equidad Seguros accumulated 1 victory, while Deportivo Cali added 2; two matches ended evenly on the scoreboard.

On Saturday the date will advance with four vibrant commitments, one of them early in the afternoon at Atanasio Girardot with a local Deportivo Independiente Medellín against Envigado Fútbol Club.

At 4:05 p.m. at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium, Deportivo Pereira will host Deportes Tolima, with the incentive of a possible entry into the next phase by the visit. The local will have to look for the three points if he wants to enter the eight in Colombia.

Later, Patriotas will receive the current second in the table, Atlético Nacional who will seek to add to maintain the distance with the leader, Millonarios who will face America de Cali in Pascual Guerrero, in the classic of the date.

At the Metropolitan of Barranquilla, Junior from Barranquilla receives a visit from Alianza Petrolera from 8:15pm.

The fourteenth date of the BetPlay League will continue on Sunday from 3:00 in the afternoon, with the match between Golden Eagles against Jaguares de Córdoba.

The most vibrant match of the day will be held at Pascual Guerrero, at 5:30 in the afternoon, when America de Cali receives the leader Millonarios. The 'Ambassador' will seek to enter directly into the next round while America will seek to draw the match without their coach, Juan Carlos Osorio.

Sunday's day ends in Bogotá with Independiente Santa Fe facing Unión Magdalena starting at 7:35 in the evening.

On Monday, the 14th date of Colombian football will end with the commitments between Cortuluá against Deportivo Pasto at the Doce de Octubre stadium in Tuluá.

To close the blind, the ball will move to the Palo Grande stadium in Manizales, where Once Caldas will seek to get closer to the standings facing Atlético Bucaramanga.





Yony Gonzalez scored his second goal for Deportivo Cali in the BetPlay League. Next to him, in the image, Agustín Vuletich. Photo: Dimayor





Schedule BetPlay League DIMAYOR I-2022

April 1

The Equity vs Deportivo

Hora: 7:40 p.m.

Stadium: Metropolitan Roof

Transmission: Win/Win+

April 2

Independiente Medellin vs Envigado

Hora: 2:00 PM

Stadium: Atanasio Girardot

Transmission: Win+

Deportivo Pereira vs Sports Tolima

Hora: 4:05 p.m,

Stadium: Hernan Ramirez Villegas

Transmission: Win/Win+

Patriots vs Atletico Nacional

Hora: 6:10 p.m.

Stadium: La Independencia

Transmission: Win+

Junior vs Oil Alliance

Hora: 8:15 p.m.

Stadium: Metropolitano

Transmission: Win+

April 3rd

Golden Eagles vs Jaguars

Hora: 3:00 p.m.

Stadium: Alberto Grisales

Transmission: Win/Win+

America de Cali vs Millonarios

Hora: 5:30 p.m,

Stadium: Pascual Guerrero

Transmission: Win+

Independiente Santa Fe vs Union Magdalena

Hora: 7:35 p.m.

Stadium: El Campin

Transmission: Win+

April 4

Cortulua vs Deportivo Pasto

Hora: 4:00 p.m.

Stadium: Twelve of October

Transmission: Win/Win+

Once Caldas vs Atletico Bucaramanga

Hora: 8:00 p.m.

Stadium: Palogrande

Transmission: Win+

