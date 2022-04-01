The strange moment when Erik Rubin proposed a three-way kiss with Benny Ibarra and the Golden Scorpion

Timbiriche was one of the most recognized bands in Mexico during the 1980s. Songs such as Kisses of Ash, If it is not now or I run, I fly, I speed up rumbled in the young people of that time.

However, the group consisting of Sasha Sokol, Benny Ibarra, Mariana Garza, Alix Bauer, Erick Rubín, Paulina Rubio and Diego Schoenning, has not been without secrets and, on this occasion, a rather strange one was revealed.

It all happened when comedian Alex Montiel, better known as The Golden Scorpion, burst into the rehearsals of the Cumbia Machine Tour where some former Timbiriches will delight the public and artists such as La Sonora Santanera, La Sonora Dinamita, Kalimba, Ely Guerra, will also be presented. Raymix, Venus and Mia Rubin.

Thus, with his characteristic sense of humor, The Scorpion interviewed several of the celebrities who were in the enclosure and soon tried to reveal some details about the former eighties group.

The singers said that among the members of the band did “share drool”

Therefore, while the fighter was talking to Benny Ibarra, he soon asked him if it was true that all the members of Timbiriche had “shared drool”. To which Ibarra said without being shocked that this had happened.

“Let's say yes, since we were all learning about love, suddenly we did have girlfriends who matched,” Benny said.

Faced with this, Alex Montiel was soon surprised and pointed out that perhaps it was time to “make a chain of slime”.

For that moment, Erik Rubín was added to the talk and without much thought he let out that the best thing would be to kiss each other three between him, Benny and the Scorpion.

But at the insistence of the comedian of the “chain of drool”, Rubín said that there was no need for that, because “everyone already knew each other”.

The tour will start this Friday (Photo: Instagram)

By this point, the singers explained that Benny gave Paulina Rubio a kiss and Erik Rubín also kissed with the Golden Girl, but Ibarra also pointed out that before that he had kissed with Thalia.

“We were children,” they just said.

On other issues, the Scorpion highlighted the fact that Mia Rubín, daughter of former Timbiriche was also included in the Cumbia Machine Tour, but he soon joked that this had been Andrea Legarreta's strategy to keep an eye on her husband and not “misbehave”.

It should be recalled that in a recent meeting with the press, Erik commented that he will start with these concerts this Friday, April 1.

Benny Ibarra was not dissatisfied with the situation (Photo: Instagram @BennyIbarra)

“The truth is that excited because tomorrow the general rehearsals start, for the first time we are going to be together the whole cast and it fills me with excitement because we had a very good response,” he said before the imminent start of the tour, which will take place at the Mexico City Arena.

Erik also confirmed that Paulina Rubio will join the cumbia project soon and said that it was the interpreter of Causa y Efecto who showed interest in integrating into the concept:

“I don't have to convince her, she was the one who spoke to me, well, I had spoken to her to invite her, yes, as I told you, later she will join. It's basically a fact, she was the one who talked to me to see when it was possible, even now the dates we had clashed, but later yes, she and other artists, many others”, confirmed Andrea Legarreta's husband.

