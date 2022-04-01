The best memes left on Taco Day

Since 2007 it was declared that Taco Day would be every March 31, it was agreed to celebrate this date due to the cultural and above all gastronomic importance that tacos have in Mexican life. It is enough to go outside on a Friday night to see the diversity of stalls that offer this delicacy to all those who come to the party or who simply want to pamper their palate.

Although it is now common to eat gut tacos, sausage, barbeque, suadero, shepherd, birria, carnitas and countless other recipes, in pre-Hispanic times (the period in which this food was born) they were tasted with rabbit meat, ducks, roosters, hares, deer, quail and even wild boars, as stated by the Cultural Information System of Government of Mexico.

Users on social networks did not leave aside the historical importance of this food and from a very early age they began to post various and funny memes about Taco Day. There was everything from those who compared going out to a taqueria with a romantic date, to those who claimed that their money told them that they wanted to be spent on tacos.

Photos: Screenshot

Photos: Screenshot

Photos: Screenshot

On the other hand, the cheesy ones were not lacking and they also shared tender images that compare the relationship of taco and salsa (inseparable par excellence) with that of a love relationship. Similarly, it can be argued that there is a certain dependence between this stew and lemon, another inseparable duo.

Photos: Screenshot

Because this dish has conquered the hearts and above all the tastes of many Mexicans and foreigners, Taco Day soon became a popular celebration in which not only food is enjoyed, but also recognized as one of the most symbolic and characteristic elements for the society that lives in the territory.

What would humanity be without the gastronomic delights that delight all the senses? The sensation that a Mexican feels when taking his first bite of a taco can be compared to the experience he has when doing an activity that is very enjoyed or seeing the idol of our dreams, in fact, there was no shortage of Internet users who linked taquizas with art.

This image perfectly represents the feeling that people have when they know that they are about to have a good shepherd, it is undoubtedly something comparable to an artistic experience.

Photos: Screenshot

It should be noted that credit is not only for the delicacy, since it could not be realized or carried out satisfactorily without the hard work of all the taqueros who make it possible. For this reason, some people took advantage of the occasion and also recognized the work of the people in the kitchen with phrases such as “Taquero mucho” in reference to “I love you very much”.

Photos: Screenshot

Food is definitely another way to know happiness, so much so that users on Twitter know that if someone feels sad, they just need to go visit their trusted taquero to get their spirits up with an order of jerky, mixiote, shepherd or why not, cochinita.

Photos: Screenshot

You can resist having your heart broken but you can't stand that this dish ceases to exist. That is something that even Marvel knows, since I don't hesitate to post a funny image showing the character of Deadpool chasing a taco, best of all, he managed to give his message with a comparison of the famous album Nevermind, which was released in the 90s by the band Nirvana.

Photos: Screenshot

This day's celebration is a good time to remember that it doesn't matter if you are president, actress, small or old, tacos are in everyone's heart, that's why they didn't escape the tweets of characters like Enrique Peña Nieto and Salma Hayek, where you can see how they “enter” the stew.

Photos: Screenshot

Photos: Screenshot

Photos: Screenshot





