Rosario Robles pointed out alleged agreement between Gertz Manero, AMLO and Scherer to imprison her

Rosario Robles, former member of Enrique Pela Nieto's cabinet at the Ministry of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (Sedatu) and Secretariat of Social Development (Sedesol), addressed a letter to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in which he reveals the various situations that wrongly led her to prison.

The policy that remains in pretrial detention since his arrest, accused of the alleged omission of his duties at the head of two secretariats, at the same time as the famous Master Scam of diversions of public resources through various national universities was carried out.

For her part, Rosario Robles said in her letter that she barely heard of the statements published by Julio Scherer, former legal counsel to Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which, she said, are logical to her because she has faced a close situation with the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) Alejandro Gertz Manero.

In the first instance, she pointed out that if she is in jail, it is because during a conversation held between AMLO, Gertz Manero and Julio Scherer in 2019, before she was arrested, the now prosecutor convinced her colleagues to take her to prison with the aim of lowering her morale and ending up accusing the “big shots” ”.

“That's where my fate was decided. A whole machine was put together, including the judge/nephew surnamed Padierna to trap me in these walls. I became a hostage,” said the former official, who also made clear of the fact that she is the only woman arrested by the so-called “Master Scam”, and showed that the investigation has suffered several setbacks.

Later, he wrote, everything was confirmed when the prosecutor appeared before a Colmex public in 2020, where he said that Robles would be detained until she decided to cooperate with the justice system, as was Emilio Lozoya, the former director of Pemex who accused various officials for corruption cases, especially linked to the Odebrecht case.

“He hoped that with the torture that imprisons means, in a cowardly way they would be ratified by a story without sustenance. That in order to save me he would blame others with falsehoods. He was wrong,” Rosario Robles wrote in handwriting.

In addition, he revealed that he decided to use his rights and filed a lawsuit against Gertz Manero, “even though that meant confronting a character who uses his position for revenge, and whom no one contradicts him because they are afraid of him. Nobody calls him to accounts.”

He also questioned the process that followed to leave her in prison, including evidence such as a false license, as well as a proper judge, without my prior knowledge that it was being investigated, without having access to the folder in sufficient time, or the possibility of diluting the accusations,

“It didn't matter that I presented myself to the audience voluntarily. That I was convinced that “the one who owes nothing fears”, my fate was cast,” the former politician continued. “It didn't matter that the crime for which I am accused does not deserve jail. Nor did the ASF ever file a complaint against me, not even a reparatory procedure...”

But perhaps the most incisive part was to show that the complaint that served for his imputation was an investigation presented by the Non-Governmental Association of Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity, which AMLO has so often referred to in a derogatory manner, and even considering it as an interference movement where The US is the one who pulls the strings.

He concluded that the only thing they have against them is the false testimony of an alleged protected witness, who so far has not presented any evidence or appeared before the appropriate authorities in the case of Rosario Robles.

Finally, he asked President López Obrador to stop the injustices against her, and stop being angry with her and abusing her power, even though it is Gertz Manero who has actually failed, since important cases such as those accused by Emilio Lozoya have fallen.

