Indigenous peoples of Chocó are being threatened to leave their territories

The armed conflict has cornered the border department of Colombia, mainly groups such as the Gulf Clan, have sought to settle in this territory and expand taking advantage of its jungle geography and the low presence of the Army and the State.

For example, a few hours ago the Army's Seventh Division reported that it “regained” control in Novita, a municipality that had been confined for 2 weeks by threats of assassinations and minefields by the National Liberation Army, ELN. There were about 4,000 people, 25 ethnic communities, of which 6 were indigenous, reported the Ombudsman's Office.

Occasionally, the indigenous peoples of the department are the ones most affected by these armed conflicts. Even children in these communities prefer to commit suicide, before being recruited by the armed groups that are present in Chocó.

According to El Espectador, in Carmen del Darién and Bajo Atrato, there are reports of indigenous leaders in Carmen del Darién and Lower Atrato who claim that they cannot move freely through their territories, since they point out that the Gulf Clan is expanding and settling in river basins, so they must ask for “special permits” to enter or leave there. “If we go down to the municipality, we cannot bring a food value higher than 20,000 pesos. They always demand an invoice.”

In contrast, the mayor of Carmen del Darién told the newspaper that he has not received any complaints on this issue, although he acknowledges that there are public order difficulties. Yesterday, the visit of the Presidential High Council ended in Quibdó, where they discussed solutions or alternatives on issues such as displacement, recruitment and suicides that are occurring in Chocó.

CIPRUNNA is the Intersectoral Commission for the Prevention of Recruitment, Use, Use and Sexual Violence against Children and Adolescents by organized armed groups and organized criminal groups. This commission, together with the Ombudsman's Office and Carlos Alberto Baena, Deputy Minister of the Interior for Participation and Equal Rights, participated in the Ministry's visit, where 6 early warnings were issued warning of the risk of recruitment in Chocó. Bojayá, Condoto, El Litoral de San Juan, Medio Atrato and Novita are the municipalities in which there is the greatest risk.

But efforts are not enough, Manuel Alirio Cáceres González, a farmer who was on his way to do his daily work, yesterday, stepped on a mine in Mochadó, in the municipality of Bajo Baudó, Chocó, on the banks of the Docampado River. After the incident, he had to be transferred to a healthcare center because his leg was mutilated. There is concern in the municipality because the mine was about 20 meters from the Sacred Heart of Jesus School.

Hermeneguildo González, mayor of Bajo Baudó, said that they fear a massive displacement to the urban area, since in total about 6,000 people are confined by these events, which have occurred since 2021. This is the third case presented this year in the municipality, so they ask for help from the Office of the Ombudsman and the National Government.

But, despite the conflict and that many inhabitants have preferred to flee the territories, even without access to health or even a nearby health post, some prefer to die there, rather than leave their lands.

