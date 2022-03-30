AMÉRICATELESHOWTENDENCIASGRANDES LIBROSMIX5411
March 30, 2022
Breaking News
Breaking News

Ombudsman's Office confirms deaths of civilians in military operation in Putumayo

The Ombudsman's Office mourned the death of 11 people in the village of El Remanso, in Puerto Leguizamo. He asked the judicial authorities to clarify the facts quickly

Newsroom Infobae

March 30, 2022

Through a statement on March 30, the Ombudsman's Office confirmed the death of civilians, during the military operation carried out in the village of El Remanso, in Puerto Leguízamo (Putumayo), by the National Army, the victims would be: the President of the Community Action Board Divier Hernández Rojas, his wife, a a 16-year-old teenager and the indigenous governor Pablo Panduro Coquinche.

The entity pointed out that civilians should be left out of any kind of action in the context of the conflict and that their right to life must always be protected. In addition, he asked the judicial authorities to clarify the facts promptly. For its part, the non-governmental organization, Human Rights Watch, also confirmed the killing of these civilians.

In development...

KEEP READING:

Francia Márquez's strong response to the racist comments of Marbelle and Bolivar
This was the capture of a Russian citizen accused of intervening in the protests of the National Strike