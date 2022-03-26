Alleged feminicide fell from Atena, a 13-year-old girl murdered in Ecatepec

Municipal Police in Ecatepec arrested the alleged feminicide of a minor in the State of Mexico.

The events took place on March 6 in the municipality of the entity in the Fovissste José María Morelos y Pavón Housing Unit. The person responsible was identified as José Manuel “N”.

Residents of the Housing Unit were the ones who found the body of the minor, Athena, and deployed several search groups to find the person responsible, who fled the place.

The minor's body was found behind Building 92, near where the victim resided. According to the authorities' initial reports, the girl was reportedly killed the same day that neighbors found her body.

She was last seen that day when she left the apartment where she lived at 5:00 p.m. Two hours later, the residents of the Unit reported that she had been beaten by a man, so they notified the authorities.

The girl was killed in the Unity playground (photo: special)

In this regard, the mayor of Ecatepec, Fernando Vilchis, posted a video on his social networks in which he congratulated the authorities on the arrest of the alleged culprit, who, according to witnesses, fled by jumping on the roofs of the surrounding buildings.

“I want to congratulate the elements, the special team that was entrusted with this task in order to be able to capture this subject related to this homicide or is likely responsible for the crime of homicide,” Vilchis said.

According to reports, Josué Manuel “N” was arrested on the afternoon of March 25 in the Guadalupe Victoria colony for allegedly assaulting several people with a firearm.

Following these incidents and the denunciation of the inhabitants of the colony, the Police established an operation for their location and apprehension.

Vilchis also emphasized his commitment to continue joining efforts with the authorities to maintain security in the entity: “It is an important task, we wanted to work more on important coordination with different institutions. I am sure that we will achieve it (...) with the principle of being able to show society as we are doing”.

(Photo: AP)

Similarly, the second arrest warrant was given against Andrés Filomeno Mendoza Celis, known as the Serial Feminicide of Atizapán, for having deprived the life of Rubicela Gallegos on July 20, 2019.

Rubicela Gallegos is one of six victims identified by DNA tests after the discovery of more than 4,300 skeletal remains in the femicide's home,

Although he has already been handed down a life sentence, the processes are continuing to identify at least 19 more victims for whom he is being punished.

However, Ecatepec remains one of the municipalities in the entire country with the highest number of femicides. For this reason, on March 8, International Women's Day, mobilizations were held in Ecatepec to demand justice for the victims of femicide and gender-based violence in the entity.

In addition, Edomex has been under the Gender alert since 2015, since only in 2021 there were 8 recorded in the demarcation and of the 992 femicides registered throughout the country, in the State of Mexico 132 were recorded.

KEEP READING: