The challenge for couples in 'MasterChef Celebrity' proved to be a test to save yourself from the black apron

As usual, in 'MasterChef Celebrity' surprises were the order of the day. On Thursday night, a creative challenge was held, and to start it, the celebrities received with all the honors Aida Morales, who was selected as 'The Queen of Chunchullo' for her preparation made in the mystery box test, beating Carlos and Estiwar G, the wide favorites to win the first pin of immunity of the week.

With Aida already on the balcony, she was in charge of choosing the couples who should show their best dishes: Natalia stayed with Maria T; Christina with Isabella; Tatán with Tostao; Manuela next to Aco; Carolina with Estiwar G; Pamela and Ramiro; Chicho and Carlos, and Corozo was with Aida Bossa. Everyone had 60 minutes to make dishes with only one condition: that they were prepared only in the oven.

So things, the celebrities started cooking. In the round of the kitchens, the chefs found several curious things; one of them was detected by Jorge Rausch when he passed by Manuela and Aco Pérez: both were preparing a 'chicken a la salt'. According to the actress, the dish is originally from Argentina, and although the chef was doubtful, he later made a sign of approval.

On the other hand, the cameras focused on a contrast starring Chicho and Carlos, who were confident; and Carolina and Estiwar G, both worried about mashed potatoes. The influencer indicated to his partner the risk of doing it in the blender, but she was confident and used it to shred the tuber.

Carolina Gómez and Estiwar G in the creative challenge of 'MasterChef Celebrity' PHOTO: Canal RCN live

In addition, Nicolás de Zubiría burned himself while handling one of the containers where Aida and Corozo were cooking their dish, which also had chicken; and while the actress showed obvious concern, the troubadour burst out loud.

With the time expired, Claudia Bahamón delivered another surprise to the contestants, as she announced that this challenge did not reward the winners, but the worst dishes with black aprons. Immediately, several reproached the decision, and to this the presenter said that at no time had they been told that the award was immunity pins. Thus, the anxiety grew and more in Tostao and Tatán Mejia, the first to move to the lectern.

Both presented a pork chicharrón 'bonsai' called 'We want a plate'. Although Nicolás filled him with praise, he recommended that the motorcyclist “take more risks”, since he had already seen a similar preparation made by him. The next to be evaluated were Estiwar G and Carolina, and although the 'Estiwar Pie' tasted good, the Cartagena chef felt the starch of the potato, and both he and Rausch were disappointed when the actress confessed that the puree had been made in the blender.

The joking moment came courtesy of the influencer, who flirted with his partner in front of Claudia Bahamón, to whom he had made several gestures in previous chapters. There was no shortage of laughs among the chefs and the other participants.

From now on, the other couples did not receive good comments for their dishes, and one of the reasons was that the vast majority were low in salt. In this regard, four couples were sentenced with the black apron: Ramiro and Pamela; María T and Natalia; Manuela and Aco, and the Chicho-Carlos duo.

Finally, this Friday's challenge, the best dishes will be awarded with immunity pins.

