“They are rabid”: Fernández Noroña responded to Claudio X. González

Gerardo Fernández Noroña, the controversial federal deputy of the Labour Party (PT), responded to a tweet against the Fourth Transformation that he published Claudio X. González Guajardo, founder of the organization Yes for Mexico.

Through his official account, the petista argued that the opposition sector is “rabid” because of the way in which the movement has been established within Mexican society, which, from his perspective, is a revolution without violence.

“If you realize it, that is why you are so angry against our movement, against this non-violent revolution that is Q4. Abur @ClaudioXGG”, he wrote this Thursday, March 24.

The petista responded to one of Claudio X.'s tweets (Photo: Twitter/ @fernandeznorona)

And it is that it is everyday for the Mexican businessman to share quotes from opinion columns or statements by characters who have shown a stance against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), on this occasion he shared those of Academician Macario Schettino.

In the text to which González Guajardo referred, the columnist also wrote, in his segment for El Financier, his perspective on the current federal administration and assured that an unpromising future awaits the country, due to the decisions that the Mexican president has taken on issues of energy or politics which he described as the prelude to social, economic and political crises, ending the current six - year period.

Claudio X. González and Gustavo Hoyos founded Yes for Mexico, an organization against the AMLO government (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

However, it is not the first time that the politician belonging to the 4T has responded to a message from the businessman, since months ago he also did so to make it clear that in 2024 there will be a “continuation of the transformation project” in the Federal Executive.

“We will win them again”, were the words that most framed the response of that day, when the legislator again emphasized that what bothers the most opposition is that the Fourth Transformation is a “revolution without violence”.

Gerardo Fernández Noroña has been a constant critic of Claudio X. González's actions (Photo: Chamber of Deputies)

The position of the petista was due to the fact that X. González wrote in September 2021 that Mexico is going through different conflicts that “affect us severely”; however, the businessman assured that such a situation will not be lasting, since citizens will find a path to a government other than those of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena).

He even trusted that by 2024 a “post-4Q era” will begin; however, he asked for the support of all people to “play” their part and achieve the long-awaited task, that is, that the opposition returns to the presidential chair.

“Mexico can do more than Morena and the 4th. What we are experiencing affects us severely, but it will not end us. Mexico will find, in the post-4t era - which I trust will begin in '24 - the path to a winning Mexico for all. We are all called to play our part,” he wrote on his social networks.

And it is worth noting that the group Yes for Mexico has been characterized as a bloc that opposes all the actions taken by the federal administration, led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who have been called “messiahs” in several which is why they have insisted that the Revocation of Mandate is only an exercise to “satisfy the ego” of Tabasqueño.

KEEP READING: