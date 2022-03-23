“Until we meet again” becomes a trend on Netflix and enters the Top 10 in more than 70 countries

The first film made in Peru produced by Netflix, “Until we meet again”, was released on the last 18 of March internationally and everything seems to indicate that the love story between Salvador (Maxi Iglesias), a Spaniard who arrives in Cusco for the project of the creation of a seven stars, and a Peruvian backpacker, Ariana (Stephanie Cayo) has captivated thousands of fans.

Thus, days after its release, the film directed by Bruno Ascenzo soon entered the list of the most watched films on the streaming platform. The plot that has Machu Picchu and other cities in Peru as the main stage has gained relevance within and outside Peru.

According to a social media publication by 'Tondero', in charge of producing the film, the romantic comedy is in the Top 5 worldwide and in the Top 10 in more than 75 countries, including Costa Rica, Greece, Israel, Portugal, Romania, Spain, among others.

It should be noted that this fact occurs in the midst of the controversy caused by “Until we meet again” among the Peruvian public, as many began to question the member of the Cayo family since the trailer was released, since they believe that an actress with Andean features would have been much better suited to the plot.

They also criticized that the seventh wonder of the world is the setting for such a “cliché” plot. But not only that, once the film was released, several called it 'boring' and 'simple'. However, this has not been an impediment to it becoming a trend and being seen by millions of people.

In addition, there was a large group of Twitter users who congratulated and flattered Stephanie Cayo's work. He was even in favor of the film, as it will put Cusco in the eyes of the world at a cinematic level.

'Until we meet again' is top 10 in several countries. (Photo: Tondero)

