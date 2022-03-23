Juan Pablo Varsky analyzed the current events of Luis Advíncula and Carlos Zambrano at Boca Juniors

Luis Advíncula and Carlos Zambrano are very important players in the Peruvian national team. Both are highly regarded by coach Ricardo Gareca, who has obtained the best performance from them, to the point that they were hired by a great American as Boca Juniors. And although they had a complicated start, little by little they have settled. This is precisely what the journalist Juan Pablo Varsky spoke about, who explained the situation of both players in Argentine football.

First of all, 'Lucho' came to the 'xeneize' cast from Spain's Rayo Vallecano in July 2021. At that time, the starter on the right back was the youth player Marcelo Weigandt, who returned to the club after a positive run through Gimnasia. In this context, the Peruvian had a hard time playing and when he did, he had quite a few problems with regard to the pace of the competition, provoking strong criticism towards their recruitment.

“We have to attend to the contexts. Advíncula arrived without a preseason for Rayo Vallecano. The problem with Luis is that there was a competitor in the position who played well as Weigandt. The contrast was why Advíncula plays if Weigandt plays well. I think the best version of Advíncula is better than Weigandt's. We are talking about a national team player, with another type of friction . Weigandt has a lot of room for growth, but the thing is that Advíncula's version as soon as it arrived in Boca was inferior to what Weigandt offered,” explained the Argentine journalist in an interview with Diego Rebagliati for Movistar Deportes.

“There is also the factor of how to bring a foreign player to cut the road to one of the juveniles, who had played in Gimnasia, was on loan and had performed well. But it was a matter of settling in and today he is the starter , apart from the fact that Weigandt got hurt and Boca has another variant like Mancuso,” he added.

Indeed, Marcelo Weigandt had a significant shoulder injury at the end of October last year, which has kept him off the court for several months. This was used by the Peruvian player to settle in the starting eleven and be an element increasingly loved by the 'Buenos Aires' fans based on effort and outstanding performances.

Luis Advíncula and Carlos Zambrano in the Maradona Cup title celebrations with Boca Juniors | Photo: Dissemination

ZAMBRANO SITUATION

An almost similar one lived Carlos Zambrano, although he arrived in Boca at the beginning of 2020 as a big cartel footballer. From the beginning he did not perform well and was also fiercely criticized, both by the press and by the fans of the Argentine squad to such an extent that he lost weight and was an appellant in the alternate bank.

“Zambrano's case is also similar. Boca had Lisandro López and Carlos Izquierdoz as a solid defense, which was almost a routine for them to have the undefeated goal. Carlos (Zambrano) had to enter, he appeared in some photo of a goal by the rival and the message is the same. I don't know if the foreign component influences anything. Perhaps less than you can legitimately believe in Peru and perhaps more than you can from here (Argentina) analyze. I think there is something beyond the game and it has to do with a subjectivity of whether the player was from the youth divisions, whether he is a foreigner or not. And it has also stabilized, it has been consolidated. For me it is the central one that allows Boca to shrink above, behind the back of '5′. He passes the ball well, he has a good aerial game and is also a national team. It was a matter of him finding his best version to be less discussed ,” Varsky said.

Similarly, he came to a conclusion with both situations. “The problem with both of them and I put it back together is that when they arrived they didn't offer that better version and there were competitors in the position who were much better . Hence the questions”, he concluded.

The 'Leon' has played 3 games this 2022, although they were the last two in which he seemed to be changing and finding his best football. Before Estudiantes de La Plata he played 65 minutes for the early injury of Carlos Izquierdoz, which allowed him to play as a starter on Superclassic against River Plate. In this match, he had a solid performance and, by a few, he could win a place in the starting eleven of DT Sebastián Battaglia.

