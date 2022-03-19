Meditation for peace, massages and plant-based recipes: the green oasis of Lollapalooza

In the center of Lollapalooza there is a tent like the one used by the Bedouins, decorated with garlands, rugs and cushions to rest. It calls for silence, which is achieved through headphones that block external sounds to connect with the inner voice. Yes, in the most important festival in Argentina there is an oasis away from the tide of more than 100,000 people who vibrate on the four stages arranged on the grounds of the San Isidro Hippodrome.

Herbal teas of mint, lemon and fennel are served there. They are prepared by Patricia Barandilla and Gabriela Robledo, from Arapy. Both know a lot about plants, herbs and the power of natural recipes. They share all their knowledge in the workshop they set up for the three days of the festival. “Growing from the ground without fertilizers brings irreplaceable properties that we have to take advantage of. A little peppermint to aid digestion, mint with analgesic properties, and lemon balm as an anxiolytic ally. Everything can be incorporated into hot or cold drinks such as tea, or in recipes such as salads or raw dishes. We have it within reach,” they explain.

It is not the only Lolla proposal that invites a healthier life. A few meters ahead, Juana exercises her flexibility in a twenty minute yoga class. Justine prefers to stop by the stand made entirely on pallets that offers free 15 minute decontracting massages. “The festival is long, you have to walk, jump, sing... then we come for a while to relax, recharge batteries and get back to everything. A mime,” says the young woman from Buenos Aires, who came to see Miley Cyrus and Wos.

Hammocks that invite you to relax and pause the body to recharge your energy

Music ceased to be the only reason to be part of the most important Festival on the scene. The growing popularity of health and wellness retreats testifies to the growing interest in physical and spiritual care. At the forefront, and in tune with this health trend, renowned organizations and referents were associated, thinking of connecting the public of the event with a healthy lifestyle, responsible and aware of social problems.

The wellness refuge is called Espiritu Verde. Crossing the portal is like entering another portal where time seems to go at a more leisurely and stripped pace, where you are invited to live the here and now.

“Let's meditate for peace”, they call from the Art of Living. Little by little a group of ten gather in the round to take deep breaths for the purpose. They already sit down, close their eyes and let themselves be carried away by the guide. “We are all three days. The important thing is that more people know the benefits of this ancient practice to raise the quality of life, increase energy and strengthen the immune system,” they say from space.

Conscious eating is another pillar of wellness life. That is why a sector of food trucks for healthy food was available. Nutree, created by entrepreneurs Dominique Ohaco and Belen Belverede, landed at the Hippodrome with their quinoa-based burgers. The options come in combo are Mushrooms, Lentils, Spinach, all accompanied by a mix of potatoes and fried beets. The price: $1,100. They don't stop selling. The most popular is the novel mushroom recipe.

The quinoa-based spinach burga proposed by Nutree

Plant-based, Vegan Nature, came to leave its mark on its Foodtruck with dishes and combos served in 100% compostable packaging. What to eat: Casa Vegana medallion, caramelized onion, tomato slice, rocket pesto and vegan mayonnaise at $900. There are also three No Cheese pizzas, the big one with six servings $800.

And who said that ice cream is not healthy? Too Good define themselves as the experts, and that's why they made an artisan recipe with only 170-295 calories in the fourth kilo. “Since we wanted it to be perfect, we do it without sugar, without fat and free of Tacc so as not to exclude anyone. And the best thing for the end: it's delicious, creamy and nutritious”, they explain from the stand. The flavors are classic: chocolate, strawberry, dulce de leche and some more.

In all of them, as in every cart, you pay with the bracelet. The system seems to work for several reasons: there are no problems of change, there is no insecurity, the children do not have to handle money and there are no large collections that take risks.

Another important issue is that we must reduce garbage, something that it generates in a festival of such magnitude. That's why Rock and Recycle comes into action. This program seeks to reduce the environmental footprint of the event through the separation at source of the waste generated during the two days of the festival. To this end, there are baskets differentiated between recyclable and non-recyclable available on the premises to recover the recyclable materials and achieve their subsequent recycling. This not only seeks to reduce the pollution that is generated, but also to infect the public with good habits that can be replicated in their homes, offices and neighborhoods. During the 2019 edition, 1714kg of material were recycled divided into: plastic (284kg), cardboard (338kg), metal cans (980kg) and glass (112kg).

The entrance of Espirítu Verde is a space shared with other non-profit organizations, specially designed to connect the public of the event with a healthy, responsible and conscious lifestyle

There is also a battalion of earth-colored t-shirt volunteers committed to environmental issues who are actively involved in this recycling program. They raise public awareness and promote the correct separation of waste to prevent recyclables from ending up in the trash.

The tour ends on top of a stationary bike with superpowers. At the rhythm of “Recicleta cares for the planet”, a positive impact is achieved because a bottle of Pet revives on a thread that can be used to make all kinds of objects: purses, dog leashes, key rings.

That's what Espiritu Verde is all about, small habits that generate big impacts to save the planet. How many more add up.

Franco Fafasuli: Photos

