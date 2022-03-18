AMLO commemorated the Oil Expropriation and insisted on achieving energy self-sufficiency

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that by 2023 Mexico will be able to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of gasoline, diesel and turbosines thanks to the start of operations at the Dos Bocas refinery in Tabasco, and by the rehabilitation of six other refineries.

He added that in order to ensure refining at these plants, Mexico will stop exporting crude oil from the same year, as it considered it contradictory to sell that raw material and subsequently import the fuels. He added that Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) has managed to halt and reverse the decline in production and at the end of this year it will extract 1.9 million oil daily. '

During the ceremony to commemorate the 84th anniversary of the Oil Expropriation, López Obrador justified the energy reforms as they will allow the government to control the production and distribution of energy, in order to meet domestic market demand.

From the Lázaro Cardenas refinery in Minatitlán, Veracruz, López Obrador assured that in 1938 then-President Lazaro Cardenas made the decision to nationalize oil and criticized conservatives who are currently opposed to state ownership of the people's enterprises.

On December 6, 2019, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Constitutional President of the United Mexican States on Tour of the Quesqui Well. (Photo: Presidency)

After thanking the presence of Lázaro Cardenas Batel, coordinator of advisors to the presidency of López Obrado r, the head of the executive recalled that oil expropriation allowed Mexico to gain economic sovereignty and stressed that oil became the engine of the economy.

The head of the Executive assured that the neoliberal governments showed their contempt for the people's resources and after overexploiting oil fields such as Cantarell, they abandoned Pemex, so in the last 14 years there was a decline in production.

In this regard, he assured that since the beginning of his administration an investment plan was implemented to rescue Pemex and despite the unexpected crisis caused by the coronavirus health epidemic, the oil company did not stop the flow of resources to continue exploration in different shallow water fields and land wells. For this reason, the drop in production was reversed, noting that almost 1.8 million barrels are currently extracted per day.

During the same ceremony, Octavio Romero Oropeza, director of Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), assured that the current administration of López Obrador is moving towards energy self-sufficiency, noting that from 2018 to 2022, Pemex reduced gasoline and diesel imports from almost 800,000 barrels a day to just 436,000, representing 48% per day. one hundred.

He pointed out that of those 436,000 barrels per day that are imported, about 250,000 are produced at the Deer Park refinery, which was wholly acquired by Pemex. About this refining plant, he reported that it is currently operating at 89 percent of its total capacity.

The director of Pemex stressed that with the support of the Army, the Navy and the Notional Guard in combating fuel theft, savings of 165 billion pesos have been generated in three years, although on this subject the head of Sedena acknowledged earlier that this crime is still a problem for the country.

López Obrador recalled that in his government there has been no increase in electricity rates or significant increases in gasoline prices. In this regard, this Friday the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) reported that for the third consecutive week the fiscal stimulus for gasoline and diesel will continue to be 100 percent.

KEEP READING:



