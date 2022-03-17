Alexis Blanco scored 1-0 on a penalty in Sport Boys vs. Ayacucho FC for Copa Sudamericana

Sport Boys shortens the distance of the key and beats Ayacucho FC 1-0 for the Copa Sudamericana. The 'pink' cast came out to be the protagonist in the second leg and is about to match the 'Zorros' on the global scoreboard. Alexis Blanco changed the penalty by goal and made all the 'chalaca' fans who attended the National Stadium celebrate.

It happened at 23 minutes. Alexis Blanco was knocked down inside the area and the referee marked a penalty in favor of those led by Walter Fiori. The same striker grabbed the football and stood in front of Italo Espinoza, goalkeeper of the Ayacuchano squad.

The Argentine chose to cross it and the rival goalkeeper threw himself to the other side. So much was the excitement of the 'nine' that he forgot to grab the ball and head to the middle of the field. Jesús Chavez, who was nearby, was the one who held the ball to speed up the play.

NEXT MATCH

Sport Boys will visit Cienciano for the seventh day of the Peruvian tournament. The match is scheduled for Saturday, March 19 at 15:30 (Peruvian time) at the Inca Garcilaso de la Vega stadium. His rival is beaten after being eliminated from the South American at the hands of Melgar.

Ayacucho FC will leave home to face ADT. The commitment will take place on Sunday, March 20 at 15:00 (Peruvian time) at Huancayo Stadium. His rival comes from surprising one of the undefeated teams, he beat Sport Huancayo by the slightest difference.

PREVIEW OF THE MATCH

Ayacucho FC and Sport Boys meet for the second time in the Copa Sudamericana. The match will start at 19:30 (Peruvian time) and will take place at the National Stadium. The 'rosado' administration put the tickets at popular prices so that all fans can attend the sports complex, that is, the 12th will play a separate duel from the stands.

In the first leg, the 'Zorros' took a slight advantage at the height of Huancayo and won 2-0 with goals from Aldair Salazar and Nicolás Royón. So Boys will have to make at least two goals to tie the key and force the penalties. With three, you will have the ticket to the group stage of the international tournament.

How do both clubs get there? The 'rosados' fell 2-1 to Deportivo Municipal at the Iván Elías Moreno stadium and ranks fifteenth in Liga 1. For its part, Ayacucho FC could not take advantage of its home and lost 3-2 to Deportivo Binacional and is in the 13th box of the local championship.

LAST DUELS

2021: Ayacucho FC 1 - 2 Sport Boys

2020: Sport Boys 0 - 1 Ayacucho F.C.

2020: Ayacucho FC 2 - 1 Sport Boys

2019: Ayacucho FC 0 - 1 Sport Boys

2019: Sport Boys 0 - 1 Sport Boys

