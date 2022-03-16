One of those arrested for the attack on CFK's office charged a social plan: the government discharged him

Oscar Santillán, the first detainee for incidents around the National Congress while discussing the agreement between the Government and the International Monetary Fund, claimed a social plan, Empowering Work. There were 33,000 pesos a month that the Ministry of Social Development transferred to its account at Banco Nación every month . Upon learning about the case, the holder of the portfolio Juan Zabaleta announced that he was discharged.

Santillán was the first reference of the Teresa Rodríguez Historical Movement (MTR) to be arrested by the City Police after burning garbage containers in the vicinity of the legislative palace and throwing stones, as evidenced by the filming and photos that take place in the cause.

The indisputable information emerges from the “hearing record” of March 12, which was carried out by the Public Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.

In the act of inquiry, he was informed that he was charged with the alleged offences of “Damage (aggravated by the end) - Criminal Code, 184 inc. 5 - Damage (aggravated by object) - Criminal Code, 186 inc. 1 - Fire, explosion and flood with common danger to property, 237 - Attack on authority, 238 inc. 2 - Attack on authority aggravated by being committed by a meeting of more than three persons”.

According to the act granted by Infobae, the militant of the Historical MTR is assisted by lawyer María del Rosario Fernández, a member of the Association of Lawyers, whose most visible heads are former montoneros Roberto Perdía and Eduardo “Negro” Soares, who sponsor a group of Mapuches accused of violent acts in Patagonia and the usurpers of the mega-seizure of Guernica.

The benefits acquired through the Empower Work arise from the data provided by the detainee himself and the evidence in the file.

Education: Incomplete Secondary

Occupation: Work in Cooperative Empower Work (social plan).

Income: $33,000 (boost work). For the other activity average of $400 a day.

As for his “other occupation”, Santillán, alias “Cachilo”, explained that “he is a street artist (he plays guitar and sings). He usually does this activity in Florida between Corrientes and Sarmiento.”

Thus, the Public Prosecutor's Office of CABA compared the photos to determine that Oscar Santillán was the same one who was photographed during the incidents.

Santillán's wife, Mirian Segovia, is also a beneficiary of a social plan. This is what is stated in the case. Attorney Fernández, still unsuccessful, asked the prosecutor's office to reinstate most of the “objects” that the police kidnapped her at the time of her arrest; this is “her wife's national identity card, two social plan and family allowance cards in the name of her wife and the money she possessed”.

Tweet by Juan Zabaleta about the man accused of starring in incidents in Congress

“We learned that one of those arrested for the attack on Cristina Kirchner's office was a beneficiary of Empowering Work since November 2018. We already discharged him. Argentine society helps them to work, not to attack the vice president,” Minister Zabaleta announced on his social networks.

The Empower Work Plan and the Food Card are two of the most important social plans that depend on the Ministry of Social Development of the Nation, led by Juan Zabaleta.

Movements such as the MTR and the left, including the Workers' Pole, demand that it be opened up to more beneficiaries or that they become universal. It is one of the claims for which the Picket Unit camped yesterday on Avenida 9 de Julio.

According to the official website Argentina.gob.ar, Empowering Work “is the National Program for Socio-Productive Inclusion and Local Development” that unifies “the We Make Future and Complementary Social Salary programs into a single initiative” and aims to “contribute to improving employment and generate new productive proposals through the development of socio-productive, socio-community, socio-labor projects (...) in order to promote full social inclusion for people in situations of social and economic vulnerability”.

In return, the State, through Social Development, obliges the beneficiaries to carry out an activity “socio-productive, socio-labor and/or socio-community or through educational terminality”.

Oscar Santillán at the time of his arrest by the City Police

Throwing stones at parliament or setting fire to garbage cans or other acts of violence are not included in the task at hand.

For the Buenos Aires contraventional justice system, it is proven that Santillán carried out this criminal activity on March 10 while protesting against the agreement with the IMF.

In the file there are records that would demonstrate her active participation in the Teresa Rodríguez Historical Movement and the intervention she had the day before the march that ended with serious incidents. According to this media outlet, these data come from text and voice messages between Santillán and more than 200 members of the WhatsApp group called “MTR Histórico MG”.

During the march, they stoned the office of Cristina Kirchner (Photo: Nicolás Stulberg)

In the same act that clarifies that the 54-year-old social activist charges a social plan from the State, it is stated that “at approximately 16:00 hours, on Avenida de Mayo in 1212 in this Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Oscar Ramón Santillán threw blunt elements at the personnel of the City Police. This action was detected by Senior Officer LP 75316, who was serving in the Motorized Action Group (GAM) assigned to the Congress of the Nation, proceeding to the arrest of the “nominee” and which Santillán himself “threw on a green container owned by the Government of the City of Buenos Aires, at a time and place to be determined. Aires, papers that substantially generated the spread of fire, generating damage to it”, as the images show.

Santillán, on the advice of his lawyer, refused to testify.

In order to reliably prove that the detainee was the same as that recorded by the TV cameras, the security cameras of the City Government and the photos, the experts conducted a “Forensic Facial Morphology Comparison” which was also incorporated into the file.

