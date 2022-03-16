“Gamero renewed and we are very satisfied with it”: Enrique Camacho, president of Millonarios

Soccer Football - Libertadores - Qualifying round - Fluminense v Millonarios - Estadio Sao Januario, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - March 1, 2022 Millonarios coach Alberto Gamero before the match Pool via REUTERS/Mauro Pimentel

Although Millonarios is leading the BetPlay League and has been characterized by the guidelines issued by Alberto Gamero, there are people who believe that, if he does not get a title in the current campaign, he should step aside.

“Gamero came to the club to do a long-term and consolidation process for Millonarios, as well as a promotion of players from the academy,” Enrique Camacho, president of the Bogotá team, spoke in an interview for Caracol Radio.

Following rumors of Alberto Gamero's possible departure, Camacho said: “We are very satisfied with his effort and his work, so we renewed his contract for two more years. Whether or not a championship is won is not a decision about the continuity of a coach of this nature.”

On the other hand, he talked about the goals that the team expects for the first half of this year, which are based on being in the top places and winning titles. Faced with this, Camacho explained that the work of the samario coach in terms of the strategy and management of the group that he has evidenced in his time at Millonarios, as well as the team's present as the leader of the local tournament and its statistics.

Millionarios comes from being eliminated from the Copa Libertadores after losing to Fluminense a few days ago. Faced with this, the president of the club said that: “That is what we are working on, we were determined to achieve a good result in Libertadores, unfortunately that was not done due to curious circumstances such as the expulsion of Eduardo Sosa, as well as when there was an error in the goalkeeper's save and then lose the penalty. We want to form a better team to continue playing international matches.”

Another topic covered by the director was the recent arrival of Álvaro Montero, who is working as a goalkeeper. “I am very satisfied with Montero, he is a great archer, a gentleman and a very important man in the dressing room. He has a very high level and is essential in the team's gear, when the goalkeeper fails, the defense gets nervous and the team starts playing unsafe. An archer with these conditions guarantees a lot of peace of mind against any rival,” said Camacho.

In addition to the rumors of Gamero's departure, in recent weeks it has also been mentioned that winger Andrés Felipe Román could leave the capital team: “We have been talking to him for more than a year because of the whole process of his recovery that he had due to his alleged heart problem that has been ruled out by different studies that we have practiced him in several countries. At this time the player has a bone contusion of the ankle and for that reason he has not been able to play. Both he and we are looking forward to continuing but now players are free to see options and he is in that state to see what happens.”

Finally, Millonarios is leading the standings of the BetPlay League with 23 points with 9 goals in favor: and will play next Saturday, March 19 against Once Caldas in El Campín for matchday 11.

