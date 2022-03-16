El Ultimo Ray: A judge denied protection against Televisa for the broadcast of the bio series

The controversy surrounding Vicente Fernández's unofficial bio series, El último rey, has been brought to Mexican courts as lawyers from both sides continue to maintain legal remedies to broadcast or ban the series.

In the most recent round, Del Toro Carazo, the representative of the Fernandez dynasty, reported through the social networks of the latter-day singer that Televisa would have submitted an application for an amparo.The series could be broadcast after claiming that he did not receive a notification.

On the other hand, according to the company, representatives of the television company said that “this is what the Fernandez family law firm announced in a press release.”

“The falsehoods they did before society are unprecedented. Of course, we have been notified that illegal products cannot be transmitted, and we continue to be notified.” “, said Doña Cuquita and the head of the family.

Archival photo of Mexican singer Vicente Fernández on October 6, 2019 was held at a concert in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, western Mexico: EFE/Francisco Guasco Archival photo of Mexican singer Vicente Fernández on October 6, 2019 was held at a concert in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, western Mexico: EFE/Francisco Guasco

The foregoing appeals acts prohibited by Article 22 of the Constitution, such as whipping, torture, shooting, excessive fines, etc., after filing an application for amparo on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

According to lawyers, the lawsuit asked Judge Amparo to suspend it because he fears that the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property Rights (IMPI) would attack them with excessive fines.

“That is, they implicitly recognize that they will violate the measures imposed on them and that they are afraid that such actions will result in excessive fines; complete impudence,” the lawyers added.

In this regard, they stressed that the company itself, along with complaints, has imposed measures that are still in force on the transfer of the bio series to the group TELEVISA S.A.B., TELEVISA S.R.L., DE C.V., editorial television S.A.DE C.V., and TELEVIMEX SA DE C.V.

Juan Osorio defended Emilio Osorio against criticism of his role as Alejandro Fernández (Photo: Instagram/ @emilio .marcos/ @juanosorio .official) Juan Osorio defended Emilio Osorio against criticism of his role as Alejandro Fernández (Photo: Instagram/ @emilio .marcos/ @juanosorio .official)

However, the agreement of the 4th District Judge on Administrative Issues in Mexico City, issued in the 429/2022 file, dismisses the lawsuit and did not approve the suspension, in addition to granting 5 days to comply with the precautionary measures.

The law firm warns that “we will review the details because a possible crime under Amparo Law is warned.”

And they concluded: “We found it inexplicable that they came out publicly on Monday the 14th, not being notified of the ban and claiming that they continue to ban them from going out with this illegal bio series.”

Cuquita Abarca, the widow of the singer, recently pointed out that there was no censorship for the series. It is not by El Último Rey that the family refuses to broadcast the production is “the subject of dignity” and Charro de It is because of the perception of the name that Huentitán inherited.

The statement was published on the official social network of the singer. (Photo: Facebook/Vicente Fernández) The statement was published on the official social network of the singer. (Photo: Facebook/Vicente Fernández)

In a statement on the social networks of the late interpreter, Abarca Villaseñor emphasized that neither she nor her children want “not a penny on Televisa” or a tribute to Fernández. It is because, from her point of view, this is an economic problem and accused her of “stealing” their image”.

Likewise, it was sad that when “a gentleman who told me he was a friend and shared bread at our table” was hospitalized, he devised a plan to “steal” the rights of Jalisco's singer. “I want to see what he tried while he was alive!” .

Keep reading: