FIH launches bidding process to host 2026 Men’s and Women’s World Cups

Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has launched today the bidding process for hosting the FIH Hockey Men’s and Women’s World Cups which will be played in 2026.

The prestigious event, for Men like for Women, is the pinnacle of FIH events and is being played every 4 years. Both the Men’s and the Women’s World Cup involve sixteen teams amongst the best ones in the world.

The deadline for submitting the bids is 31 May 2022. The hosts will be decided by the Executive Board on 3 Novemberand announced at the FIH Congress which will be held virtually on 4-5 November this year.

FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “The FIH Hockey World Cup, for Men like for Women, means a lot to the global hockey community, in particular athletes and fans. Therefore, we’re looking forward to receiving numerous bids to host these prestigious events, which will capture the attention of all hockey fans around the world and where legends will be made!”

The next FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup will be played in July this year in Spain and the Netherlands, whilst the next FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup will take place in January 2023 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, India.

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation.